Oppo K3: Is it the Best Budget 5G Smartphone?

Oppo K3 is a smartphone from Oppo that has good features with an awesome camera. Its fingerprint sensor is another feature that other mid range phones don’t have. Read further to know about the Oppo K3 smartphone and how this phone stands out from other phones in the same price range.

Advertisment

Oppo K3: Best Features That You Should Not Ignore

The Oppo K3's motorized pop-up selfie camera is its most notable feature. It clicks excellent selfies and also enables a display without a notch. This maximizes screen real estate and improves the overall viewing experience. The Oppo K3's in-display fingerprint sensor is a remarkable feature that distinguishes it from many other phones in its class. It offers a contemporary unlocking experience while preserving the device's elegant appearance.

Advertisment

Oppo K3: Specifications

The Oppo K3 has a screen with vibrant colors and good brightness, and it seems high-end due to its design resemblance to the Realme X. It performs well all around and does not let you down when it comes to battery life. According to Gadgets 360 the Oppo K3 can last for 14 hours and 46 minutes. However, the Oppo K3 has trouble capturing details in low light. Although the Oppo K3 is available in 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM variants, we advise choosing the 8GB RAM option. The phone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and USB as connectivity options. The Oppo K3 also has a 3,765mAh battery that can be charged quickly using Oppo's VOOC 3.0 technology.

Advertisment







Feature Details Display 6.5-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2340 pixels (FHD+), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 RAM Options 6GB / 8GB Internal Storage 64GB / 128GB (non-expandable) Rear Camera Dual: 16 MP (f/1.7, main) + 2 MP (f/2.4, depth) Front Camera Motorized pop-up 16 MP (f/2.0) Battery Capacity 3,765 mAh Charging Supports 20W VOOC fast charging Operating System Android 9.0 (upgradable to Android 11) with ColorOS 6 Dimensions 161.2 x 76 x 9.4 mm Weight 191 g Colors Available Aurora Blue, Jade Black, Nebula Purple Connectivity Dual SIM (Nano-SIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack







Advertisment

Oppo K3: Price

The Oppo K3 costs Rs.16846. It is a good option for those looking for a feature-rich smartphone that is affordable and doesn't burn holes in your pocket.

Advertisment

Pros:

It has a large display. The color and sharpness of the display are amazing, and so it is perfect for media consumption.

This design will have a full-screen experience without notches and hole-punches.

The Snapdragon 710 helps do multitasking and gaming on the smartphone efficiently.

The VOOC fast charging ensures quick recharges, minimizing downtime.

The rear camera shoots good quality photographs in bright environments.

Cons:

Advertisment

The camera has a problem performing in low light, with poor images.

Users are not allowed to expand the memory beyond the one that is found on the inside.

The device arrives with preloaded apps that the user may deem unnecessary.

The device does not have a notification LED; some users would miss this.







Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.