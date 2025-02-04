Oppo phones are renowned for their fast charging capabilities. All latest Oppo phones support fast charging and customers but the Oppo phones for this reason. Well, there are many other reasons to buy an Oppo phone like strong cameras, and fashionable designs. They are well-liked by users because they provide an excellent balance between price and performance. Oppo is popular for its cutting-edge features. With features we would also include long-lasting battery life, clear screens, and AI-enhanced photography. The brand is a great option for smartphone shoppers. Oppo prioritises providing a high-end experience, even in versions that are more affordable. Here is a list of Oppo Phones with the Best Camera Under Rs.20000. Read further to know all details about the phones mentioned below. Also read the reasons to buy these phones.

Oppo Phones with the Best Camera Under Rs.20000

Oppo K3

Oppo F21s Pro

Oppo A3 Pro

Oppo A78 5G

Oppo F19s

Oppo K3

The Oppo K3, is another Oppo Phones with the Best Camera Under Rs.20000. It has a sleek design, good performance, and good camera skills. It was released on May 23, 2019 in India. It is made for consumers who want a top-notch smartphone experience at an affordable price. The base version of the Oppo K3 costs about Rs.16,990. The 6.5-inch AMOLED display on the Oppo K3 provides rich blacks and vivid colors for a good visual experience. Because of this, it's perfect for playing games and watching videos. The K3's motorized pop-up selfie camera is its best feature. This phone has a very good camera, especially for selfies. It is great for content creators and influencers.It is capable of taking excellent selfies and has notch-free display for a more engaging experience. Users can recharge the battery with support for 20W VOOC fast charging. The phone's in-display fingerprint sensor improves user experience by enabling safe and easy unlocking. The Oppo K3 is aesthetically pleasing too as it has sleek bezels and high-end feel.

Oppo F21s Pro

Oppo F21s Pro, launched in September 2022. It is another option of Oppo Phones with the Best Camera Under Rs.20000. It is known for its stylish design, strong camera capabilities, and reliable performance. Therefore, with the competitive specs of this device, F21s Pro can cater to users who seek an affordable yet feature-rich device. It has 64 MP triple-camera setup, Oppo F21s Pro can take extremely clear images under diverse lighting conditions. It is apt for professional photographers as well because of the extra macro and depth sensors, that add a much wider variety to the possible picture options. This phone is designed with an adequate 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and a refresh rate of 90Hz that makes it go very smooth, and also boasts of the richness of colors. This is very helpful for playing games and multimedia content. Great for busy customers, the 33W fast charging feature of the device allows a user to charge the battery very quickly and decrease downtime. The Oppo F21s Pro is also quite beautiful and pleasant to handle because of its stunning design and premium feel.

Oppo A3 Pro

The Oppo A3 Pro, launched on June 21, 2024. It is yet another Oppo Phones with the Best Camera Under Rs.20000. This phone also gives strong performance and great camera capabilities. It has a very competitive price tag of Rs17999. It is a very good phone from Oppo as it brings experiences associated with high-end devices without denting your wallet. A phone with all the latest features and a low price is a great deal in itself! It has a 6.67-inch LCD display and 120Hz refresh rate, the A3 Pro facilitates quick touch interactions as well as fluid images. This is especially useful when gaming and scrolling through things. The A3 Pro is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery and promises all-day use. It can be charged to 50% capacity in about 30 minutes due to its 45W SuperVOOC fast charging capability. Due to its IP54 rating, the phone is resistant to water splashes and dust. It also has military-grade durability, which ensures it can withstand regular wear and tear. The dual-camera setup consists of a depth sensor to enhance portrait photography and a 50MP primary sensor for clearer images. The AI features make more creative photographic possibilities and further improve low-light performance.

Oppo A78 5G

On January 16, 2023, the mid-range smartphone Oppo A78 5G was released. It is a good choice for consumers looking for a gadget at a reasonable cost. This phone has a fashionable design, strong performance, and amazing photography capabilities. The cost of the phone in India is about Rs.16,800. It has a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and 90Hz refresh rate. The A78 offers fluid graphics for gaming and content navigation. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capability. This helps users to swiftly recharge their device and reduce downtime. It comes with a 50 MP primary camera and a functional dual-camera arrangement. This automatically helps with excellent photography in a variety of settings. The depth sensor adds a natural bokeh effect to portrait photos. It has a 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD up to 1TB. Because of its IPX4 water resistance rating, the A78 can be used on a daily basis without fear of splashes or light rain.

Oppo F19s

The Oppo F19s is an Oppo Phones with the Best Camera Under Rs.20000. It was introduced on September 27, 2021. The Oppo F19s is priced at about Rs.14,990. The Oppo F19s has a vivid 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with deep blacks and superb color reproduction. This improves the viewing experience for gaming and video consumption. With the phone's multipurpose 48 MP triple-camera setup, users may take excellent pictures in a variety of settings. Creative photographic choices are made possible by the added depth and macro sensors. The Oppo F19s' big 5,000 mAh battery can be recharged thanks to its support for 33W fast charging, giving customers the least amount of downtime possible. The tablet has 128GB of internal storage that can be increased to 256GB via microSD. It gives customers flexibility if they require more room for movies and apps.The phone's in-display fingerprint sensor improves user experience by providing safe and easy unlocking.

Conclusion

This list has been curated for you so that you can make an informed decision. All these Oppo phones have a good camera system and are mid range phones that are very affordable. They are apt for anyone who loves photography and are looking for a mid range phone. Go through this list and pick the best Oppo Phones with the Best Camera Under Rs.20000. Happy Shopping!

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.