Oppo F21s Pro: Great for Everyday Use, But Can It Handle Gaming?

The Oppo F21s Pro is a mid-level phone, and so is not expected to be the best performer. The device proved more than sufficient for everyday tasks, including action games with medium graphics. In heavy games, of course, you could experience the lag, but one wouldn't expect any difference from a device of this specs. Read further to know more about Oppo F21s Pro. From Pros and Cons to all the extraordinary features it possesses.

Advertisment

Oppo F21s Pro: Features that can’t be ignored

The one thing that is exemplary about the Oppo F21s Pro is its AI Portrait Enhancement Technology, by which the portrait shots are specially enhanced through an adjustable blend of skin tones along with unique background blur, shooting top-quality selfies and portraits that are hard to achieve with most competing devices. It also has a 64 MP primary camera. The Oppo F21s Pro is an appealing option for people who value photography. It performs well in a variety of lighting conditions and produces images with exceptional quality.

Advertisment

Oppo F21s Pro: Specifications

The Oppo F21s Pro features the 6nm Snapdragon 680 octa-core CPU. It has a dual SIM, with a dedicated MicroSD memory card slot within the card tray. It provides 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB onboard UFS2.2 storage. The F21s Pro uses ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The phone is 15.99 x 7.32 x 0.77 cm and weighs about 182 g.

Advertisment

The phone comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display. It supports up to 90 Hz refresh rate and a peak touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It also ensures that the monitor can display a wide range of colours with a 95 percent DCI-P3 gamut coverage. The rear side of the smartphone features a triple camera system.

Camera:

Advertisment

Rear Cameras:64 MP (f/1.7, primary) 2 MP (f/3.3, macro) 2 MP (f/2.4, depth) Front Camera:16 MP (f/2.4)



Battery:

Capacity: 4,500 mAh Charging: Super VOOC fast charging



Advertisment







Pros:

The AMOLED display is vibrant. It offers excellent colors and deep blacks, making it perfect for media consumption.

It has a 64 MP rear camera. It takes high-quality images with impressive detail. It is perfect for photography enthusiasts.

The phone supports Super VOOC fast charging. This allows for quick recharges and minimal downtime.

The sleek design and lightweight build make it comfortable to use.

Advertisment

Cons:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 can't make the most of heavy gaming or multitasking with less powerful chipsets. You may face lag during heavy gaming and multitasking.

The refresh rate will be limited to 60Hz. Users looking for smoother scrolling experiences might not find this very appealing.

The software experience may be a little less refined compared to those in the same price category.

Advertisment

Oppo F21s Pro has a trendy design, good camera, and good performance. It cost around Rs.15,970. That is a very good price point for a phone with such features.However, there is some drawback with processing and refresh rate. It is for anyone who is searching for an affordable smartphone with a good camera for photography.