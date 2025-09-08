Oppo F31 5G series: What to expect from the upcoming Oppo phone?

We are all looking forward to the mid-range smartphone the new Oppo F31 5G series. This round of products will soon be released and will consist of the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, which are all expected to be powerful, have large batteries, and durable compositions and are priced competitively. Any person who seeks feature-rich mid-range phones in the year 2025 can be offered strong options of the Oppo F31 series, which combines performance with features that have long battery life and the finer qualities such as IP68 water resistance, and fast charging.

What to expect from Oppo’s New F31 5G Series?

The Oppo F31 5G will run off a likely MediaTek Dimensity 6300, or the like, chipset to support easy multitasking and 5G connectivity. Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 may be introduced with the Pro+ version to increase gaming and productivity. Each of them is available in variants with massive batteries up to 7000mAh in certain leaks, and with fast charging support, you won’t run out of power during the day.

The phones are also durable, with an IP66 to IP69 certification assuring you of the Oppo durable nature even to the mid-range phones. Colours are vivid blues and reds, or classic and sophisticated greys and golds, and they are attractive to a wide range of style choices. The cameras will have high-resolution sensors of 50MP, which supports the idea of Oppo that provides high-quality photography at the prices of the middle class.

Oppo F31 5G Series: Specifications comparison

Specification Oppo F31 5G Oppo F31 Pro 5G Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Launch Date Expected Sept 15, 2025 Expected Sept 15, 2025 Expected Sept 15, 2025 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 RAM 6GB / 8GB 8GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Display Size ~6.57 inches AMOLED ~6.78 inches AMOLED (120Hz) ~6.78 inches AMOLED (120Hz) Rear Camera 50MP + ultra-wide + macro 50MP + 8MP + 2MP 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP / 32MP 32MP 50MP Battery ~5000mAh (some leaks 7000mAh) 5500mAh 5500mAh Fast Charging 33W / 80W (Pro+ rumor) 33W / 80W (Pro+ rumor) 80W SuperVOOC Durability IP66 Water Resistant IP68 IP69 Rated IP68 IP69 Rated Price Range (INR) Under Rs20,000 (expected) Around Rs30,000 (expected) Around Rs35,000 (expected)

The Oppo F31 line of products will be able to impress the market with a combination of low price, flagship-equivalent battery capacity and reasonable performance. These models have everything that the customers want when they need to buy durable smartphones that can endure daily use with water and dust resistance. Incorporated powerful AI camera features, AMOLED displays, and fast charging technologies imply that you will receive numerous premium features such as are found in more expensive devices. Oppo has been waiting to launch the F31 series line up of 5G smartphones that are affordable in price, but offer high-quality cameras, and premium designs with long battery life. As competition-based rumours suggest prices below Rs 20,000 base model and a decent price in Pro variants, the phones provide an excellent feature-price balance in the densely populated middle segment.



