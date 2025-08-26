Oppo F31 series launch: Powerful specs and massive 7,000mAh battery

The upcoming Oppo F31 series launch in India is expected around September 12 to 14. The new model line will aim at pleasing the users with long battery life and high performance, becoming a serious competitor in the midrange mobile phone market. The series will include three models, including the Oppo F31, F31 Pro and the high-end F31 Pro+, offering an expanded selection between the budget and premium models, with powerful chipset and battery capacities up to 7,000mAh. Oppo remains to show that it belongs to the category of smartphones with large battery capacities. The new F31 lineup will all have a powerful 7,000 mAh battery which comes with 80W fast charging to provide a longer battery life without the extensive recharging requirements traditionally associated with powerful smartphone batteries. This means that the Oppo F31 series stands firmly in the circle of the best Oppo budget smartphone India to users who base their daily smartphone on the reliability of power and endurance.

Oppo F31 series launch brings big batteries and diverse performance options

The upcoming Oppo F31 Series launch promises a massive 7,000mAh battery across all models, a feature that will appeal to users who prioritise extended usage without frequent charging. The models will also have 80W fast charging support, meaning fast recharges. In terms of performance, there are three chips that are used, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 as with the base F31, Dimensity 7300 as with the Pro version, and finally Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 just as with the Pro+ version to suit different user needs and financial abilities.

Oppo F31 series launch: Sleek design meets sturdy build

Images also leaked which depict that the Pro+ variant will have a unique camera setup that comprises a distinct rounded camera module and presentations in colours such as white, pink, and blue. The Oppo F31 Pro will come with a square format camera with a golden and silver color effect, whereas the F31 comes in a gold-toned vertical camera stack with bright red, purple and dark blue colors. In addition to aesthetics, durability is increased due to the aluminum alloy motherboard shield and diamond-cut edges which prevents the risk of drops and shocks.

Oppo F31 series launch: Specifications

The Oppo F31 Series launch in India promises not only battery endurance and fast charging but also thoughtful design and solid performance options across pricing tiers. This combination will most probably attract customers who need a reliable smartphone that can stand the test of long working hours, heavy usage, and versatile needs

Design details and durability: Oppo F31 series launch highlights

Oppo F31 series launch: Specifications comparison

Feature Oppo F31 Oppo F31 Pro Oppo F31 Pro+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Battery 7,000mAh 7,000mAh 7,000mAh Charging 80W fast charging 80W fast charging 80W fast charging Rear Camera Design Vertical square module Square rounded corners Large circular module Colours Red, Purple, Blue Gold, Black White, Pink, Blue RAM & Storage Expected midrange Enhanced specs expected Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Durability Features Aluminum shield, diamond-cut edges Aluminum shield, diamond-cut edges Aluminum shield, diamond-cut edges Expected Launch Date September 12-14, 2025 September 12-14, 2025 September 12-14, 2025

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.