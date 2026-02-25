Oppo Find X8 Pro discount deal_ Amazon cuts price by over Rs16700

The Oppo Find X8 Pro discount deal on Amazon brings the former flagship down by over Rs16,700, making it one of the best premium bargains of 2026. Recently, Oppo released Find X9 series in India where they have Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. However, the former flagship, Oppo Find X8 Pro, captures the headlines with a high Amazon discount. The Oppo Find X8 Pro price in India has dropped from Rs99,999 to Rs86,990, with additional bank and exchange offers available.A direct cut of Rs13,009 plus Rs3,750 off in HDFC Bank credit card EMI, which is greater than Rs16,700 saved overall. Trade-ins also reduce the entry price, which makes it ideal among those who would like to have premium but at a cheaper price.

Advertisment

Oppo Find X8 Pro Amazon offer

This Oppo Find X8 Pro Amazon offer includes instant discounts and EMI benefits, making the flagship more affordable than ever. A direct cut of Rs13,009 plus Rs3,750 off in HDFC Bank credit card EMI, which is greater than Rs16,700 saved overall. Buyers can save even more with the Oppo Find X8 Pro HDFC bank discount of Rs3,750 on credit card EMI transactions. Despite being a last-gen product, the Find X8 Pro provides flagship performance in the cameras, battery, and construction. This pricing will place it in competition with upper mid-rangers, but will maintain top-tier appeal in early 2026. The time is in line with Find X9 hype which advises taking immediate action before the stock falls or the prices come down.

Oppo Find X8 Pro specs: Display and power

The Oppo Find X8 Pro specs include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Dimensity 9400 processor and a massive 5,910mAh battery. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display comes with 120Hz refresh, 4,500 nits maximum radiance, and Dolby Vision to watch any content both indoors and outdoors. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 guarantees the smooth use of multitasking and gaming. The battery is a 5,910mAh, and can be charged in 80W wired or 50W wireless.

Oppo Find X8 Pro camera

The Oppo Find X8 Pro camera setup features four 50MP sensors, offering periscope zoom and flagship-grade photography. The back quad configuration is impressive: 50MP Sony LYT808 main, 50MP Sony LYT600 periscope (3x optical zoom), 50MP Sony IMX858 (6x optical, 120x digital) and 50MP Samsung ultrawide. The front camera (32Mp) is excellent at taking selfies and making phone calls, competing with other newer competitors.

Advertisment

Best flagship phone deals of 2026

With its new pricing, the Find X8 Pro becomes a rare premium phone under Rs90000 with top-tier camera and display hardware. In the Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Find X9 comparison, the older model now offers better value due to aggressive price cuts. The Find X8 Pro is brought back as a value flagship, with high-end features at lower prices, with this discount. Ideal fit among technology enthusiasts who are interested in building performance over newness. This makes the Oppo Find X8 Pro discount deal one of the best flagship phone deals of 2026 for Indian buyers.





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.