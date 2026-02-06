Oppo Find X8 Pro gets Rs 19000 discount on Flipkart after Find X9 Series launch

The Oppo Find X8 Pro discount on Flipkart has slashed the price of Oppo’s former flagship by Rs 19,000, creating one of the biggest Oppo Find X8 Pro Flipkart deals right now. After the latest release of the Find X9 line in India, Oppo has introduced an aggressive pricing point of its last-generation flagship, Oppo Find X8 Pro. Although it was replaced by Find X9 series, the Find X8 Pro still provides the best camera features, strong battery life, and high-end design features that keep it at the flagship level.

Oppo Find X8 Pro Flipkart deal

In India, the Oppo Find X8 Pro was initially priced at Rs 99,999 with the 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage option. With this Oppo Find X8 Pro offer, the smartphone’s effective price in India drops to Rs 80,999 after bank discounts, making it far cheaper than its original launch price of Rs 99,999. The smartphone is available on Flipkart at the current price of Rs 84,999, which is a direct price cut of 15,000. Moreover, clients with Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit cards have an additional Rs 4,000 discount at checkout which reduces the actual price to Rs 80,999 and saves a total of Rs 19,000 off the launch price.

This Oppo flagship phone deal is part of the ongoing Flipkart smartphone sale, giving buyers premium hardware at a mid-range price bracket. To save more, customers can also take advantage of the exchange system offered by Flipkart by selling the old smartphones to the company and possibly earn even more, based on the condition and the model.

Oppo Find X8 Pro specifications and features

Oppo Find X8 Pro is a good smartphone product within the high-end market with flagship-quality features. The display is a gorgeous 6.78 inch AMOLED screen that has a 120HZ refresh rate which gives it a smooth scrolling and touch responsive effect. It has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits with Dolby Vision and was impressive with a maximum display of bright daytime (outdoors).

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the Oppo Find X8 Pro remains one of the fastest Android phones available in this price segment. The phone has a large 5,910mAh battery, empowered with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging so that you can get your phone topped up fast and can have it through the day.

Oppo Find X8 Pro camera

The Oppo Find X8 Pro camera setup features four 50MP sensors including periscope telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, making it a strong choice for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Sony LYT808 primary sensor, 50MP and optical image stabilization.

50MP Sony LYT600 periscope telephoto lens which has 3x optical zoom.

50MP Sony IMX858 telephoto with 6x optical and 120x digital zoom.

Samsung 50MP ultra-wide lens to capture wide panoramas.

The front camera has a 32MP sensor in a central punch-hole that is great to take selfies and make video calls with outstanding levels of detail and clarity.

At its current discounted price in India, the Oppo Find X8 Pro discount makes this former flagship a compelling alternative to newer mid-range phones with weaker hardware.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.