Oppo Find X8 Pro price drop_ Rs 13000 discount now available on croma

After Oppo launched its Find X9 series in India last month, the former flagship Find X8 Pro is experiencing a significant price cut on the official site of Croma. The initial price of the device was Rs 99,999, but today it is sold at a discounted price of Rs 86,999, a flat discount of the product of Rs 13000. It is an extraordinary chance to the high-end smartphone consumers interested in flagship features, enhanced camera functionality, and high-end construction at a more affordable price range.

Advertisment

Oppo Find X8 Pro: Massive price reduction details

The Rs13,000 discount will translate to about 13% of the initial launch cost, so the old-generation flagship will be significantly cheaper. Such a reduction of their prices makes the Oppo Find X8 Pro an attractive choice to the high-end smartphone users who want flagship features at a lower price point. The appliance can also only be found on the online outlet of Croma at this discounted price.

Oppo Find X8 Pro: Specifications and features

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset

Battery: 5,910mAh with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging

Rear Camera: Quad setup with 50MP Sony LYT808 primary, 50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto, 50MP Sony IMX858 6x telephoto with 120x digital zoom, and 50MP Samsung ultrawide

Front Camera: 32MP for selfies and video calls

Display Features: Dolby Vision support

The sharp decline is probably due to the strategic emphasis that Oppo has made in marketing the new Find X9 series in India. The aggressive price reduction is a bid to clear stock as Oppo shifts its marketing and inventory focus towards its latest flagship line of Oppo Find X8 Pro. This is a common retail approach where older generations must give way to newer generations.

Advertisment

Oppo Find X8 Pro: Limited-time opportunity

Since the price of Croma is discounted, the stock will be exhausted comparatively in a short period, as customers will take advantage of the offers of huge savings. The Rs13,000 is comparable to money saved, allowing flagship-level features of the flagship, such as the quad rear camera setup, 4,500-nit AMOLED display, Dimensity 9400 processor, and premium charging features, to be offered at a mid-premium price, which is a true value against flagship rivals of the same price.

The Find X8 Pro comes at a price of Rs 86,999, and it is an opportunity worth noting by buyers looking to upgrade their smartphone to a high premium and that this may not last long as more stock is sold out.



Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.