Oppo Find X9 Ultra teased globally_ 10x Periscope Zoom, Hasselblad camera, India launch tipped

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra has been officially announced as Oppo’s next flagship camera phone, marking the first time an Ultra-series model will launch globally. Oppo has announced its flagship camera phone Find X9 Ultra, and it will be released globally later this year, the first time any Ultra has tried to go international outside of China. Although it is not yet assured that India will get the device, there are leaks that show a high possibility of the presence of the Find X9/Pro in the country since it succeeded in the market here last year. While Oppo has not confirmed availability yet, leaks strongly suggest an Oppo Find X9 Ultra India launch could happen later this year following its global debut. Oppo references it as the most advanced imaging system to date, though it still has a partnership with Hasselblad.

Advertisment

Oppo Find X9 Ultra camera

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra camera system is being positioned as the brand’s most advanced imaging setup to date, built in partnership with Hasselblad. An earlier revelation by Tipster Digital Chat Station showed a quad rear: 50MP Sony LYT-900 main (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP 3x periscope telephone and an earth-shattering 50MP 10x periscope super-tele (OIS, 120x digital). Front 32MP Sony IMX809 manages 4K 60fps selfie. Rear supports 4K video 120fps video - unlocked pro videography. Oppo is targeting zoom leadership by turning the Find X9 Ultra into a true periscope zoom smartphone with 3x and 10x optical lenses and up to 120x digital zoom. Featuring four 50MP sensors, the Find X9 Ultra enters the premium segment as a next-generation quad camera phone built for both zoom and video recording.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications and Find X8 Ultra legacy

Early leaks reveal flagship-grade Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications, including an LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, and a massive battery with 100W charging. Anticipated changes include X8 Ultra 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED 3168x1440 (1-120Hz, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM, Crystal Shield glass), IP68/69, Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB LPDDR5X/1TB UFS 4.0, ColorOS 15 (Android 15), and 6,100mAh (100W wired/50W wireless). It is probable that X9 Ultra is an upgrade of chipset to 8 Elite Gen 5, display brightness, battery. The Find X9 Ultra is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, delivering major gains in AI photography and gaming performance.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra price in India and global launch

If launched locally, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra price in India is expected to start above Rs1,00,000, placing it in direct competition with Samsung and Vivo flagships. The 3C certification of China identified 100W charging support. There is rollout of phased specs, then launch; optimisation of software provided to the global market (Europe/US/India). India hints to leak Amazon/Flipkart exclusivity, Rs 1,00,000+ price to match X9 Pro.

Advertisment

The Find X9 Ultra will sit at the top of Oppo’s lineup as its most powerful Oppo flagship phone for photography and video creators. Oppo Find X9 Ultra boasts of zoom dominance with dual periscopes, Hasselblad colour science and flagship stamina-challenging Vivo X200 Ultra/Galaxy S26 Ultra. Stay tuned for the full reveal.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.