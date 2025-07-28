Oppo Find X9 Ultra with Dual Zoom Lenses: How far can you really zoom?

Oppo is again prepared to disrupt the premium Android sector. As the highly anticipated Oppo Find X9 Ultra is set to come, the brand further opted to use its trademarked Oppo dual periscope camera system to make the flagship stand out among the rest of the best flagship camera phone competitors. Most brands are consistently going with a single telephoto lens and therefore Oppo is the only flagship smartphone maker to feature two periscopic telephoto lenses and is the best zoom lens phone in 2025. Read further to know all about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Dual Periscope Telephoto Camera: What sets it apart?

Dual Periscope Telephoto Lenses:

In case of the incoming Find X9 Ultra, several leaks point to its dual periscope configuration being preserved, which is very unusual on the flagship phone market. Multi-level optical zoom (like 3x and 6x previously available on Ultras) on dual periscope cameras are achieved without any digital cropping, which provides sharpness and clarity at varying focal lengths.

Enhanced Zoom Flexibility:

The ability to easily alternate short, mid, and long-range zooms is provided, which is even more convenient than regular single telephoto phones.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will provide phenomenal zooming flexibility due to its distinct dual periscope telephoto camera configuration. Though no official information regarding the optical zoom ratios of the Find X9 Ultra has yet been revealed, leaks and the tendency of Oppo give an indication that the phone will carry two fixed zoom lenses, featuring long-range and medium-range zoom power as with the previous model, the Find X8 Ultra.

This hardware will allow you to change focal lengths without any loss, therefore providing a clean, non-inferior zoom at different positions, ranging between portrait closer and farther subjects, such as a wildlife scene or a city view. Since both of the telephoto lenses feature high 50MP sensors and Hasselblad-tuned optics, the quality of images is still high at the large zoom threshold. Coupled with computational gains, this makes it possible to do actual optical zoom at levels (3x, 6x, and maybe even up to 10x hybrid) with low losses.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Camera system with co-developed with Hasselblad

Quad-Camera Array:

Find X9 Ultra will have a triple 50MP structure, with one of the cameras being the second periscope telephoto but also an ultrawide sensor with a 50MP acute angle, another 50MP camera, and the main image sensor with a respectable 200MP, which is the optimal equipment of any photography hobbyist and professional.

Precision Optics:

Hasselblad cooperation guarantees real-life colours and harmonic image processing at different focal lengths and maintains Oppo as a computing photography pioneer.

Camera Spec Details Main Sensor 200MP (flagship-grade resolution) Periscope Telephoto 1 50MP (long-range zoom) Periscope Telephoto 2 50MP (mid-range zoom) Ultrawide 50MP (scenic and group shots) Camera Partner Hasselblad (co-developed tuning)

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Features

Feature Oppo Find X9 Ultra (Expected Highlights) Display 2K flat AMOLED, ultra-bright, high refresh Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Software ColorOS 16 (Android 16) RAM/Storage Up to 16GB/1TB (to be confirmed)

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Expected launch timeline and series details

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will reportedly debut early next year, serving as the flagship of Find X9 line upon which the entry-level Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will premiere later next year. Such a flagship can be expected to have a high-end 2K flat AMOLED display and a top-of-the-line quad-camera system with co-development by Hasselblad, with one of the first to include two periscope telephoto lenses on a phone camera system and a benchmark of mobile zoom photography. Regarding performance, dealing with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, using the ultra-fast memory and storage, the Find X9 Ultra will be based on the latest ColorOS 16 version of Android 16 flagship. With all of these high-end capabilities, the Find X9 Ultra should offer one of the strongest, multifaceted and full-featured flagship smartphone experiences when it comes onto the market.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra (Leaked/Expected Specs)

Feature/Spec Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Setup 200MP main + 50MP periscope x2 + 50MP UW Periscope Lenses Dual (multi-focal optical zoom) Camera Partner Hasselblad Display 2K flat AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 OS ColorOS 16 (Android 16) Launch Timeline Early 2026 (Ultra), late 2025 (base/Pro)

The dual periscope camera on Oppo Find X9 Ultra reinforces the dedication of Oppo to the art of photography in a flagship market where genuine innovation is hard to come by. The flagship is the best triple camera phone you could ask for in 2025-2026, with the best zoom, the best optical technology, and the sharpest performance.



