Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+: Which flagship should you buy?

Oppo Find X8s+ and Samsung Galaxy S25+ are two of the most polished flagship smartphones of 2025 that are different in their approach. While Oppo is more concerned with battery technology and the flexibility of camera systems, Samsung is more concerned with the brightness of the screen, the compatibility with other Samsung devices and products, and the timely updates. Below is a comparison between Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+ that will assist you in making a decision on which phone to go for.

Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+: Build quality and durability

Oppo Find X8s+: Features a glass-and-metal design with IP68/IP69 certification, making it resistant to high-pressure water jets and dust.

Samsung Galaxy S25+: Uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides and an Armor Aluminum 2 frame with IP68 rating. It is lighter (190g as compared to Oppo’s 199g) and has a more premium feel.

Which one is better: Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung’s use of hard and more durable material and improved ergonomic design make it more durable than Oppo but the latter has the advantage of IP69 rating for water resistance.

Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+: Display

Feature Oppo Find X8s+ Samsung Galaxy S25+ Size 6.59-inch AMOLED 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X Resolution FHD+ (2760 x 1256) QHD+ (3120 x 1440) Brightness 4500 nits (peak) 2600 nits (peak) Refresh Rate 120Hz 1–120Hz LTPO HDR Support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Ultra HDR HDR10+

Which one is better: Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung’s display offers sharper QHD+ resolution, adaptive LTPO refresh rates for better efficiency, and superior outdoor visibility despite Oppo’s higher peak brightness. The LTPO panel also conserves battery by dynamically adjusting refresh rates.

Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+: Camera

Feature Oppo Find X8s+ Samsung Galaxy S25+ Main Camera 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) 50MP (f/1.8, 1/1.56” sensor, OIS) Telephoto 50MP periscope (3x optical zoom) 10MP (3x optical zoom) Ultra-Wide 50MP (120˚ FoV) 12MP (120˚ FoV) Front Camera 32MP 12MP

Which one is better: Oppo Find X8s+

Oppo’s triple 50MP setup, including a high-resolution periscope telephoto lens, provides sharper zoom and ultra-wide shots. Samsung’s larger main sensor excels in low light, but Oppo’s versatility and superior selfie camera (32MP vs 12MP) make it better for photography enthusiasts.

Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+: Performance

Oppo Find X8s+: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ (3nm) with Mali-G720 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy S25+: Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) with Adreno 830 GPU.

Benchmarks:

Snapdragon 8 Elite leads in CPU performance (4.47GHz vs 3.63GHz) and GPU efficiency.

Samsung’s modem supports broader 5G bands, including mmWave.

Which one is better: Samsung Galaxy S25+

The Snapdragon chip delivers better gaming performance and future-proof connectivity, making it ideal for power users.

Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+: Battery and charging

Feature Oppo Find X8s+ Samsung Galaxy S25+ Capacity 5630mAh 4900mAh Charging 100W wired 45W wired

Which one is better: Oppo Find X8s+

Oppo’s larger battery and ultra-fast 100W charging (0–100% in ~25 minutes) outclass Samsung’s slower 45W charging. However, Samsung’s LTPO display helps offset its smaller battery.

Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+: Software and updates

Oppo Find X8s+: Android 15 with ColorOS, 4 years of OS updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25+: Android 15 with One UI 7.0, 7 years of OS updates.

Which one is better: Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung’s industry-leading software support ensures longevity, while Oppo’s update policy lags behind.

Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+: Price

Oppo Find X8s+: Rs 61,989 (12GB/256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S25+: Rs 99,999 (12GB/256GB)

Which one is better: Oppo Find X8s+

Oppo offers flagship-tier specs at a significantly lower price, making it a better value-for-money option.

Oppo Find X8s+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+: Final Verdict

Choose Samsung Galaxy S25+ if you want:

A brighter, sharper display with adaptive refresh rates.

Longer software support (7 years) and robust ecosystem integration.

Premium build quality and efficient performance.

Choose Oppo Find X8s+ if you prefer:

A larger battery with ultra-fast charging.

Superior camera versatility and higher-resolution sensors.

Saving Rs 38,000 while still getting flagship features.

While Samsung Galaxy S25+ is the better all-rounder for premium users, Oppo Find X8s+ delivers unmatched value for budget-conscious buyers who prioritise battery and camera innovation.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.