Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 brings flagship power to Oppo Phones

Oppo will roll out its highly-awaited K13 Turbo 5G mobile series in India during this month, which will be aimed at mid-range users who desire flagship-level performance. Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G will come in several colour variants, lean on the newest technology, and have distinct design details. The headline feature is the latest Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 SoC, promising to revolutionise the mobile experience for Indian consumers. Read further to know what changes and benefits will Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip bring in the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series.

Advertisment

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

The heart of the K13 Turbo 5G series is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, fabricated on an advanced 4nm process by TSMC. The processor has an AnTuTu score of more than 2 Million 2 Million which puts it in the same league as flagship performers, notably the Poco F7 and Nothing Phone 3, but at a lower price. This translates to super-fast boot up, efficient multitasking and lag-free games. Among them is a new Oppo technological solution, called Storm Engine, with a mechanically adjustable fan, a vapour chamber of 7,000 square mm and a massive, 19,000 square mm graphite tube to manage thermal performance with an industry-leading efficiency, in other words, even the most intensive gaming does not get too hot.

Benefits of Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 in Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series

With the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, users can expect:

Blazing Fast Performance: Smooth games, rapid app switching, and responsiveness.

Efficient Multitasking: Greater power and efficiency of using heavy apps and gaming.

Advanced Cooling: On-chip performance with Storm Engine and a complex vapour chamber and graphite duct design.

Flagship Gaming Revenues: high frame-rate (120Hz), vivid screen, and fast control.

Long-Lasting Battery: 7,000mAh battery can last all day without any decrease in its performance.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Series: Specifications

Model Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G Display 6.80-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.80-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm, TSMC) Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 / Dimensity 8450* Battery 7,000mAh 7,000mAh Cooling Storm Engine, vapour chamber, graphite ducts Storm Engine, vapour chamber, graphite ducts Gaming AnTuTu: 2,200,000+, variable-speed fan AnTuTu: 2,200,000+, variable-speed fan Colours Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, Midnight Maverick Dynamic RGB lighting (Pro), luminous ring (Turbo) Other Flipkart exclusive, Mid-range pricing Flipkart exclusive, Mid-range pricing

The K13 Turbo Pro 5G may also launch with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 in select variants.

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series, with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, stands out as a game-changer in the mid-range segment. With that powerhouse-like performance, high thermal-management performance allowing uninterrupted gaming, and enormous battery life. As the packaging suggests, in a colourful and stylish design. The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series is one of the mid-range smartphones to watch this August, in case high-performance and gaming are your priority in a phone.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.