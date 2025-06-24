Oppo K13x 5G launched in India: What’s new, what’s improved?

The Oppo K13x 5G has been successfully released in India and is aimed at becoming a sturdy and cost-effective phone with extreme emphasis on durability, battery power, and all-round performance. The K13x 5G costs at least Rs. 15,999 and comes with some significant improvements and features that would help it stand out among the rest of the competition. Read further to know what’s new in the phone and the upgrades from the previous model Oppo K12x 5G.

Difference between Oppo K12x 5G and Oppo K13x 5G

Feature/Spec Oppo K12x 5G (Previous Model) Oppo K13x 5G (Latest Model) Launch Year 2024 2025 Display 6.59-inch LCD, 90Hz 6.67-inch LCD, 120Hz, 1000 nits, Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Snapdragon 695 5G MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4X 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 128GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera 50MP main + 2MP depth 50MP main (f/1.8) + 2MP depth (f/2.4) Front Camera 8MP 8MP (f/2.0) Battery 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging 6,000mAh, 45W SuperVOOC charging Operating System Android 14, ColorOS 14 Android 15, ColorOS 15 Durability No special certification 360° Armour Body, MIL-STD 810H, IP65, Sponge Absorption Glass Protection Panda Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Shock Absorption Standard Biomimetic Sponge System AI Features Basic AI camera features AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, AI Reimage, AI Studio Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Weight ~195g 194g Dimensions ~164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm 165.7 x 76.24 x 7.99 mm Price (Base Variant) ~Rs. 14,999 Rs. 15,999 Colors Black, Blue Midnight Violet, Sunset Peach

Oppo K13x: Durability like never before

Among the most prominent novel features of the Oppo K13x 5G is the 360-degree Damage-Proof Armour Body, which has never been seen before in a smartphone with a price tag of this magnitude. This phone is shock-proof being certified by MIL-STD 810H, making it military-proof. Oppo has introduced a biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System inspired by sea sponges, which improves shock resistance by diffusing impact forces—offering up to 90% better protection without adding bulk.

Having been certified at IP65 level to resist dust and water, the K13x 5G has all the credentials that are characteristic characteristics of robust devices that can be used daily under tough conditions. The front glass is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and is resistant to scratches and drops.

Oppo K13x: Display and design

The phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD 120Hz display offering a high contrast of up to 1,000 nits and a smooth screen touch, i.e., when scrolling. It is compatible with Splash Touch and Glove Touch technologies that provide easy usage even when wet or when gloves are worn.

The design leaves behind the desire to provide flashy looks and switches to a more down-to-earth style, including Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colour choices. It has a size of 165.7 x 76.24 x 7.99 mm and a weight of 194 grams, which are affordable in terms of balance between sturdiness and portability.

Oppo K13x: Efficient and AI enabled

Oppo K13x 5G sports the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on a 6nm process, which enhances quality multitasking and 5G connectivity. It is available with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded using a microSD.

On the phone, there is the ColorOS 15 that is operating an OS that is based on Android 15, with AI tools such as Google Gemini, AI Summary, AI Recorder, and AI Studio, which make operations more efficient and user-friendly.

Oppo K13x: Camera Setup

Oppo K13x 5G has two cameras placed on the back: 50MP primary (aperture f/1.8) and 2MP depth (aperture f/2.4). The selfie camera is an 8MP camera (f/2.0), good enough to be used when taking selfies and video calls.

Oppo has also incorporated AI-supported imaging capability, including AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, AI Reimage, and dual-view video recording so that people can take creative and clear photography and video.

Oppo K13x: Battery and charging

It has a battery capacity of 6000mAh which is a huge battery to run on for a long time and the support of 45W SuperVOOC fast charging which carries out rapid charging to help you continue with your activities all through the day.

Oppo K13x: Connectivity and other features

Oppo K13x 5G also provides extensive connectivity with dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm jack, and USB Type-C port. Security is also included in the phone with a side installed fingerprint.

Oppo K13x: Pricing and availability

4GB + 128GB: Rs. 15,999

6GB + 128GB: Rs. 16,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 18,999

The phone will be available for purchase starting June 27, 2025, via Flipkart and the official Oppo India website.

Conclusion: What’s new and different?

At its price category, Oppo K13x 5G has already marked a high point in terms of being military-grade durable, nature-inspired shock absorption and IP65 water and dust protection, which its competitors can hardly match at this level. With a big battery, fluid screen at 120Hz, and AI-enchanted software, K13x 5G packs an attractive deal to anyone who wants to take on a heavy-duty yet powerful 5G phone priced below Rs. 20,000.

With this launch, Oppo is working to appeal more towards students and young professionals by integrating performance and longevity with smartphone features and capabilities.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.