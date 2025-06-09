Oppo phones between 10000 to 15000: Best budget Oppo phones!

You’ll be pleased to know that buying an Oppo phone for less than 15000 gives you many features at a bargain price. Stylish looks, dependable service and cutting-edge features are what Oppo promises in all its smartphones, including the ones intended for lower prices. You can get an Oppo phone for less than 15000 that is suitable for daily tasks, social networking, camera work or all-day battery use.

Benefits of the best Oppo phones between 10000 to 15000

In 2025, the perfect Oppo phone in this price range usually includes a large high-refresh-rate screen, different cameras for taking photos and a strong battery that won’t drain during the day. Many modern models such as the Oppo K12x 5G, Oppo A5x and Oppo A3 5G, come with 5G technology to make internet access fast and prepare users for the future. You will find you get about 4GB to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a smart design that’s comfortable to hold. Certain models are available with AMOLED or bright LCD screens, side-mounted fingerprint scanners and fast charging support which make your day-to-day tasks efficient and smooth.

Why you should consider an Oppo phones between 10000 to 15000

Getting an Oppo phone for less than 15000 means you get mid-range features at a budget, along with 5G technology, big batteries and decent cameras.

Because they have good processors and a lot of RAM, these phones work well for daily tasks, watching videos and playing games.

Because of 5G connectivity and new software upgrades, you will always be at the forefront of tech trends.

Styles of Oppo’s mid-range phones usually copy those on expensive phones, helping you get a sense of style on a budget.

Oppo phones between 10000 to 15000

Here is a list of Oppo phones between 10000 to 15000.

Oppo K12x 5G

The Oppo K12x 5G is excellent in its class because it has a big, smooth 120Hz LCD screen for enjoying games and movies. Since the phone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 5G is available for reliable and fast internet. The rear camera is made up of three sensors and there is an 8MP sensor in the front for good selfies. The long-lasting use of this device comes from its 5100mAh battery and the 45W fast charging makes the charging time very fast. The device is IP54 certified for dust and splash resistant protection and uses ColorOS 14 that is based on the latest Android 14.

Reasons to buy

Next-generation 5G, excellent display and a large battery make the Oppo K12x 5G worth your money at this price point.

Oppo A78 4G

The Oppo A78 4G comes with a 90Hz AMOLED screen that ensures you can enjoy vivid colors and quick scrolling. The phone uses the dependable Snapdragon 680 chipset along with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Thanks to the 67W fast charging supported by the 5000mAh battery, charging your phone will take just a short time. Its exceptional design and being very lightweight help make it comfortable to carry every day.

Reasons to buy

The AMOLED screen and fast charging make the phone feel like a flagship at a much friendlier price.

Oppo A5x 5G

Its features include a Dimensity 6300 5G processor and a 60Hz display which make the phone fast and the visuals flow smoothly. User’s looking for long battery life will like this phone, since it has a powerful 6000mAh battery and quick 45W charging. There’s a 32MP rear camera and 5MP front camera on the phone and it runs Android 15 for extra features.

Reasons to buy

The large battery and 5G capabilities of the Oppo A5x 5G attract people who need high performance without spending much.

Oppo A59 5G

The Oppo A59 5G is a low-cost 5G phone with a 6.56-inch HD+ screen and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. The phone comes with a dual rear camera of 13MP and an 8MP selfie camera. Having a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it meets your basic needs each day. The slim design and light surface of the phone are attractive qualities.

Reasons to buy

Thanks to its 5G and long battery, the Oppo A59 5G is a smart phone for anyone on a budget.

Oppo A38

The Oppo A38 has a 6.56-inch HD+ display which is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 and gives you a smooth experience thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate. The main camera is 50MP, the phone has a 2MP depth sensor and it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that charges at 33W. The phone is thin and flawless because of its strong processor and the upgraded ColorOS 13.1.

Reasons to buy

You can do regular tasks with this device, thanks to its nice display and speedy charging for not much money.

Oppo phones between 10000 to 15000: Best price

Oppo Phone Price (June 2025) Why Consider? Oppo K12x 5G Rs12,299 Future-ready 5G, smooth 120Hz display, strong battery life, top value for budget buyers. Oppo A78 4G Rs14,990 AMOLED display and fast charging deliver a flagship-like experience at an affordable price. Oppo A5x 5G Rs13,999 Huge 6000mAh battery and 5G connectivity—ideal for power users needing long endurance. Oppo A59 5G Rs13,799 Affordable 5G with solid battery and essential features, great for first-time 5G users. Oppo K10 Rs12,990 Balanced daily performer with reliable specs and a good display for everyday use. Oppo A38 Rs11,999 Budget-friendly with a 90Hz display and fast charging. perfect for basic, smooth smartphone use.

These Oppo phones under 15000 offer a range of features from 5G connectivity and high-refresh-rate displays to big batteries and fast charging, making them excellent value-for-money options for budget-conscious buyers in India.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.