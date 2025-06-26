Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G: Why is the smartphone going viral?

​​The 5G-enabled Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G has now been launched in Taiwan, completing the list of the Oppo Reno 14 line-up following the introduction of the Reno 14 and Reno 14F. By launching this device, Oppo will appeal to the high-end and middle-range smartphone markets in Taiwan with devices as advanced as flagship smartphones with an affordable price tag. This is all you should know about the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G including its price, specification and why it is going viral as one of the best phones of 2025.

OPPO RENO 14 Pro 5G: Taiwan price

In Taiwan, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro costs NTD 23,990 (roughly $815 or Rs 69,950) on the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB model. Customers can purchase it in quality color rests such as Black Mist Gray and Gorgeous White. The Reno 14 Pro has aggressive pricing and flagship features which makes it one of the best 5G smartphones in the premium segment.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Specifications and features

Feature Specification Display 6.83-inch flat OLED LTPS, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, in-display fingerprint scanner Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage Operating System ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 Rear Cameras Triple 50MP: Main (OIS), Ultra-wide, 3.5x optical zoom telephoto (OIS) Front Camera 50MP with autofocus Battery 6,200mAh, 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging Cooling 5400mm² vapor chamber cooling system Build Aluminium alloy frame, IP66/IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, 7.48mm thick, 201g weight Audio Dual stereo speakers Connectivity NFC, IR blaster, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, x-axis linear motor

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G: What’s new?

Reno 14 Pro 5G has an 1.5K, 120Hz large OLED display with 6.83 inches which makes it one of the best premium displays in the market. Brightness in 1200 nits and PWM dimming frequency of 3840Hz provide a dynamic picture and comfortable watching.

With the newest set of MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and LPDDR5X RAM, Reno 14 Pro brings an exceptional level of performance to the next level in terms of gaming, multitasking, and AI-related applications.

The triple 50MP rear camera system has a main sensor with OIS, wide lens and 3.5x optical zoom telephoto lens is ideal for photography enthusiasts. The 50MP main front camera has an autofocus, which is well used to take selfies and 4K video calls.

The Reno 14 Pro 5G has the massive battery backup of 6,200mAh, 80W wired fast charging, and 50W wireless charging which makes it one of the best battery backup phones in 2025.

The phone has an aluminium alloy structure, is IP66/IP68/IP69 level and has a 7.48mm thin design, making it luxury and rugged.

Its cooling remains efficient through high performance and gaming with 5400mm 2 vapor chamber cooling.

Comes with the latest ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, the latest AI features, and security updates offered by Oppo.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G: Availability

Since the Reno 14 Pro 5G has been launched in Taiwan, it should be available in other major markets including India in the next few weeks. Its pricing versus features and design makes it one of the best 5G smartphones, best flagship camera phones and the best fast charging phones of 2025.

Why is the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G trending?

Best 5G smartphone with flagship features

Oppo Reno 14 Pro price and launch offers

Premium camera phone with triple 50MP setup

Fast charging phone with 80W wired and 50W wireless support

Flagship display phone with 120Hz OLED and 1.5K resolution

Best battery backup phone in the premium segment

Water and dust resistant phone with IP69 rating

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G will be the new benchmark of the luxury smartphone market in Taiwan and other countries, as it combines the aspects of style, performance, and innovation in one device that can hardly be matched in 2025. Look forward to its launch in other markets and pay attention to special offers and prices on its launch!



