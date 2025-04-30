Oppo Reno 14 design changes you can’t miss: Better, bolder, or just different?

Oppo Reno 14 design is already making fans of Oppo phones excited due to its fresh look that is not seen in previous models. Oppo seems to be ready to push the style and functionality boundaries once again with Reno 14. The changes in design are expected to be noticeable to anyone looking to upgrade. The Oppo Reno 14 has a new design that stands out from previous generations and is easy to spot the changes at a glance.

Oppo Reno 14: Metal camera rings and chamfered edges

Prominent metal camera rings and smoothly chamfered edges are found on the top half of the Reno 14. This is a nod to the older iPhone models like the iPhone 12 which makes the phone look more refined and premium. On the other hand, the previous Reno 13 series was designed with a simpler camera module without the bold metal accents and softer edges.

Why it matters:

New camera rings and edges make the Reno 14 look more upscale and attractive, which will appeal to those who like their devices to look stylish.

Reno 14: Flat, sculpted glass back

The Reno 14 has a flat, one piece sculpted glass rear panel, which Oppo has switched to from the Reno 12. The camera module is raised just around this panel, giving it a sleek, modern look. Instead, the Reno 13 and 13 Pro had a more traditional curved back with a metal midframe made of aluminum.

Why it matters:

Apart from looking cleaner, the flat glass back feels smoother to hold and the phone becomes easier and more comfortable to grip.

Slimmer, lighter profile of the Oppo Reno 14

The slim and lightweight build of the Reno 14 is even more evident than before, as its side profile shows. The volume and power/unlock buttons are placed in easy reach and the phone’s thinness is a definite upgrade over the slightly thicker Reno 13 series.

Why it matters:

The slimmer and lighter phone will be easier to take along, and with one hand just like many users find it a better option to use on a daily basis.

Reno 14: Magic cube button (Rumored)

According to the rumor about the Reno 14 Pro, it will possibly come with a new Magic Cube button, allowing users to assign one of their own Magic Cube shortcuts as a button on the phone. The Reno 13 series didn’t have this feature, so it could be a new power user tool.

Why it matters:

The Magic Cube button is also included, which lets users have more control and flexibility and customize their phone experience if included.

Design Feature Oppo Reno 14 Oppo Reno 13 Camera Design Metal camera rings (iPhone 12-style design) Simpler camera module without metal accents Edges Smoothly chamfered edges (premium finish) Standard edges with aluminum frame Back Panel Flat, sculpted glass rear panel (raised around the camera) Curved glass back with aluminum mid-frame Profile Slimmer and lighter (exact dimensions vary; ~7.2mm thickness) Slightly bulkier design Magic Cube Button Possible on Pro model (Reno 14 Pro); unconfirmed for base model Not available in any variant Material Glass back with metal accents Aluminum frame with curved glass back

Final thoughts

Reno 14: Metal camera rings, chamfered edges, flat sculpted glass back, slimmer profile, and a possible Magic Cube button.

Reno 13: Old design with simpler camera, curved back with aluminium frame and no Magic Cube button.

The Reno 14’s design is a definite advance, combining current fashions with useful enhancements designed into a phone that not only looks nicer, but handles better, too.



