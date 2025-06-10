Poco F7 India launch: Latest mid range smartphone

As the mid-range smartphone market looks full, Poco intends to launch the Poco F7 in India this month to change the game. Even though the specific launch day hasn’t been revealed, Flipkart’s teaser and increasing popularity point to Flipkart Plus very soon. Let’s take a look at what everyone is eager to find out about this device.

Poco F7: What to expect?

The Poco F7 is said by rumours to be the same as China’s Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which hasn’t been released in the West yet. If true, the Indian variant will have the same outstanding features, which will place it among the leading mid-premium phones.

Basically, the phone will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which promises performance similar to that of top-tier phones. It has been designed to deliver smooth gaming, efficient multitasking, and quicker daily performance in the iQOO Neo 10.

Poco F7: Display and battery

Rumour claims that the F7 will be equipped with a sizable 6.83-inch screen that has a 1.5K resolution and runs smoothly at 120 frames per second. Thanks to its 1,800 nits maximum brightness, the screen will work well for videos, games, and outside use. Another impressive thing about the device is its huge 7,550mAh battery, charging at 90W with a cord. The phone should keep working for a long time and charge quickly, but it is missing wireless charging.

Poco F7: Camera and software

Photography enthusiasts should be happy with the F7, which will have a 50MP main Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Few details about the selfie camera have come out, but it should work well when it arrives.

HyperOS 2, Xiaomi’s Android-based interface created with Android 15, is what the device is based on. In short, you can expect a smoother and improved experience, along with better performance and handling of resources in the new OS.

Poco F7: Flagship-level hardware and security features

Under the hood, the Poco F7 may offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, specs usually reserved for flagship smartphones. Security will likely be handled by an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, and dual stereo speakers are expected to deliver immersive audio.

Poco F7: Pricing and availability

Though the Poco F7 is listed on Flipkart, there is still no information on the colour selection for the Indian version. Rumours point to the F7’s price being between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, so it becomes an attractive option when compared to rivals with same specs.

People in India who want an affordable and powerful phone might choose the F7, thanks to its strong specs, long battery life, and great display. Be ready for the launch so you can observe how Poco hopes to disrupt the mid-range market again.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.