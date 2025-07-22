Redmi Turbo 5 goes global as POCO X8 Pro with Dimensity 8500 ultra chipset

The mid-range smartphone market is already gaining attention, but the future Redmi Turbo 5 grabs the attention due to its next-generation capabilities and performance. New leaks reaffirm that this much-anticipated device, which is set to roll out worldwide as the POCO X8 Pro, is going to feature the latest and greatest MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, a significant upgrade in the segment.

Advertisment

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra: Powering the next gen

Performance Leap: The Redmi Turbo 5 will become the first of this series with the undisclosed MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra platform. The successor of the Flagship-level Dimensity 8400 Ultra in the Redmi Turbo 4 and POCO X7 Pro, the 8500 Ultra will bring flagship-like experiences even at a middle range price level.

Better than Last Gen: Initial testing indicates a mid to top-tier placement with the chance of an all-big CPU performance core design being used to power through any demanding application or game.

Redmi Turbo 5 / POCO X8 Pro: What to expect?

Feature Details Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra Display 6.6-inch flat display, 1.5K resolution, curved corners, metal frame RAM/Storage Rumoured 12GB RAM, up to 256GB/512GB storage, LPDDR5X/USF 4.0 Battery 6,880–7,500mAh (leaks vary), 100W fast charging expected Cameras Dual 50MP rear (wide+ultrawide), 32MP front, 4K video Design Thin & light, right-angle metal frame, premium aesthetics Software HyperOS 3/Android v16 Other Features 5G, IR Blaster, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, IP69 water/dust resistance, in-display fingerprint sensor

POCO X8 Pro: The global avatar

Global Release: At the global launch, the Redmi Turbo 5 will be rebranded as the POCO X8 Pro without any significant change in the core specs and prices to its international audiences.

New Chip, New Strategy: This is a clear change because Xiaomi has become increasingly hard on MediaTek chips in more of its middle range-products, although doubts cast how long it can stick with Qualcomm.

Redmi Turbo 5 / POCO X8 Pro: Display, battery, and design highlights

The immersive display is one of the spotlights of the Redmi Turbo 5 / POCO X8 Pro. The screen size is rumoured to have 6.6-inch (or 6.7-inch in some reports) AMOLED high-resolution display as these screens guarantee ultra-bright colors, intense blacks, and clear imagery, either when you are watching movies, playing games, or even browsing your apps. Rounded corners that have the soft nature of curving are also anticipated on the display design to not only give it a modern look, but also make it feel nicer to hold.

The largest battery capacity could be regarded as the most news-worthy feature of the Redmi Turbo 5 / POCO X8 Pro. The battery may even exceed 7,000mAh, which would be near unimaginable in this price bracket and would be great news to all those power users who desire to be able to squeeze an entire day (and potentially even multiple days) out of this phone without the apprehension of charging its battery on a regular basis. However, that is not the only thing as there should also be the 100W fast charging technology installed in the device.

It is indeed not only what the device entails, but also its look and feel that make the Redmi Turbo 5 / POCO X8 Pro a particular success. It is top-notch in terms of slim and lightweight design, good materials, and right-angular modern design, which make it a step above the rest of the mid-rangers. Display styles with round corners and metallic sides combine aesthetics and functionality, such that the phone does not only work well, it is just breath-taking.

Dimensity 8500 Ultra vs. Dimensity 8400 Ultra

Dimensity 8400 Ultra Dimensity 8500 Ultra CPU Flagship midrange ARM Expected flagship big-core design Performance Strong for price class Significant efficiency & speed bump Devices Redmi Turbo 4, POCO X7 Pro Redmi Turbo 5, POCO X8 Pro

Conclusion: When will Redmi Turbo 5 / POCO X8 Pro launch?

The launch date has not been confirmed, but according to leaks, Redmi Turbo 5 will arrive in China at the end of 2025, and shortly afterward, POCO X8 Pro will appear in the world market. Watch out official teasers by Xiaomi and POCO to get more updated news. What it (Redmi Turbo 5 / POCO X8 Pro) offers though, is a redefinition of what a midway phone can do in 2025, promising high-end performance, huge battery capacity, elegant design, and exceptional price-performance ratio, all enabled by MediaTek and its new Dimensity 8500 Ultra.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.