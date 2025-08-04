Poco X8 Pro set to launch with Dimensity 8500 SoC: Flagship level performance confirmed

At the beginning of 2026, Xiaomi will flood the market with the mid-range smartphones in China with its latest entry, the Redmi Turbo 5 and there are hopes that the phone will be launched globally and in India, branded as the Poco X8 Pro. This device is already making headlines with performance and hardware that is flagship and yet it is priced significantly lower. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC, major leaks have indicated that the phone will appear with a debut. Such a chipset is attracting massive attention as initial benchmarks show that the chip is performing as fast as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the most powerful flagships with a renowned record of speed and flawless multitasking. Read further to know about the Poco X8 Pro.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC: Next-Gen power for the Poco X8 Pro

The Dimensity 8500 will be manufactured using the most up-to-date (at least as of this writing) 4nm process offered by TSMC and is supplemented by the Mali G720 graphics processor, which will allow the Poco X8 Pro to score above 2,000,000 on AnTuTu. That is the playground of the premium devices such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. To customers, this would mean smooth gaming, blistering fast multitasking and best-in-class app performance but at a more competitive price point that has been synonymous with Poco.

Poco X8 Pro vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Mid-range price, flagship performance

The Poco X8 Pro is not only about power. It is said to include a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution but a very high 165Hz refresh rate, which makes it very smooth in converting graphics and videos. A powerful camera setup, huge battery with rapid charging, and a high-end, slim metal design with IP ratings against dust and water are only some of the features that normally would be found on a Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Poco X8 Pro: Specifications

Category Specification/Details Display 6.67-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, HDR10+, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, ~446ppi Build & Design Slim, lightweight metal frame, “large R-angle” ergonomic corners, IP54 (or higher) water/dust resistance (expected) Rear Camera Setup 50MP wide + 32MP telephoto + 8MP ultrawide, OIS, advanced night mode Front Camera 32MP punch-hole sensor Battery & Charging 5,500mAh (rumoured up to 6,550mAh), 100W fast charging RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0 storage Connectivity 5G, WiFi 7, NFC, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C Software Android v15 with Xiaomi HyperOS Security In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock Expected Price (India) Rs. 45,990 (12GB/512GB variant) Direct Rivals Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Honor Power 2, iQoo Z11 Turbo

What makes the Poco X8 Pro special?

Benchmark-Breaking Power: Dimensity 8500 matches or challenges Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Flagship-Level Display: 165Hz OLED, vibrant colours, HDR support.

Premium Build: Metal frame, slim profile, and likely IP54 or higher rating.

Global and India Launch Soon: Expected to be released as Poco X8 Pro worldwide, bringing advanced features to the mid-range segment.

Conclusion

The Poco X8 Pro offers a Galaxy S24 Ultra experience at an affordable cost and that is one of the things that make it outstanding to buyers in the year 2026. The MediaTek chipset in use creates the best of both worlds, and Xiaomi is using the most powerful media chipset to offer the best price-performance balance to the users so that they do not feel like they are compromising on speed, gaming, or graphics.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.