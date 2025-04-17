Realme 14T to launch on April 25 in India: Know all the leaked specs

Realme prepares to introduce its Realme 14T smartphone for sale in India. Realme launches its first T-series phone with the Realme 14 release. The company has released partial technical details before the scheduled April 25 event. Realme 14T leads its market segment by becoming the first phone in its category to receive IP69 protection against water and dust. This makes the device more durable and reliable for users who need a tough smartphone. The Realme 14T leads its competitors because it survives tough conditions better than any other smartphone at this price point. Leaked information shows both the Realme 14T's technical details and its price in the Indian market.

Realme 14T: Leaked price

The Realme 14T model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will launch at Rs 17,999. According to 91Mobiles the 256GB storage model will go on sale for Rs 19,999. As the source indicates the company will introduce a sales event that includes a Rs 1,000 price reduction.

Realme 14T: Features and specifications (confirmed and leaked)

The 14T will have an AMOLED display that produces 2,100 nits brightness and covers 111% DCI-P3 color space. Realme did not release the screen size details but GSMArena suggests it could be a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. TUV Rheinland certified the device because it releases less blue light into the environment.

The phone will have IP69 water resistance as premium phones do but this feature is absent on basic phones. According to sources the device comes with a 6,000mAh battery that charges at 45W speed. The company continues offering fast chargers so they will likely include one in the product package. Businesses now enhance user experience by releasing mobile phones with battery capacities greater than 5,000mAh including this 6,000mAh unit. The new battery upgrade meets essential requirements because future chipsets will need more power and buyers now have enough processing strength at this price point.

The 14T Realme smartphone can support phone calls for 54.3 hours and will run YouTube for 17.2 hours plus Instagram for 12.5 hours and games for 12.5 hours. Once we test the device we will validate the battery claims made by the manufacturer. The Realme 14T will pack a large battery into its slim 7.97mm design. The promotional materials reveal that the device has two cameras on the back and the main sensor has 50 megapixels. The remaining specifications remain unverified and we do not have specific information about the secondary sensor yet. The 91Mobiles reports that Realme 14T will use a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The device will operate Android 15 with 8GB of RAM as its latest version.



