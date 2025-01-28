Realme 14x 5G: A mid-range phone with blend of performance and features

The Realme 14x 5G, a phone that is feature-packed with a great design, launched on December 18, 2024. This device is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that is enough to ensure efficient performance and supports smooth 5G connectivity across various networks.

Realme 14x 5G First impression

Realme 14x 5g initial response says that the phone is a combination of durability and performance packed. It has a good refresh rate with powerful battery life. This smartphone can work for both normal phone users and people who use smartphones extensively for their work at a fair price.

Unique features

A highlight of the Realme 14x 5G is its IP69 rating, which provides outstanding water and dust resistance. This rating enables the phone to survive water submersion up to 2 meters for 30 minutes, making it suitable for users who need durability across different environments.

The only noteworthy aspect of the Realme 14x 5G is its AI Smart Signal Adjustment. The tech guarantees connectivity when in areas where signals are not strong, i.e., underground or in underground parking garages, thus the overall reliability in connectivity.

Realme 14x specifications

Dynamic Performance

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset: This advanced processor provides efficient performance and supports 5G connectivity, enabling fast download speeds of up to 3.3 Gb/s1.

Battery Life

6000mAh Battery: The massive battery life guarantees longer usage, offering 15–18 hours of screen-on time for moderate to heavy use. It also has 45W fast charging, with which the phone will charge 0 to 50% in less than 30 minutes.

High Refresh Rate Display

120Hz Eye Comfort Display: The 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a high refresh rate offers a smoother viewing experience, perfect for gaming and watching media. It also has several eye care features to enhance comfort for long hours of usage.

Durability Features

IP69 Rating and MIL-STD-810H Compliance: Realme 14x 5G is made to endure extreme conditions with water and dust resistance. It also has military-grade durability standards, with its ability to survive drops and impacts.

Camera

50MP AI Primary Camera: It provides colorful and high-quality pictures, while the 8MP front camera can be used for selfies. Yet, it doesn't have ultra-wide or macro modes, which might restrict certain creative photography scenarios.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme 14x comes in different colours such as Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red. In Malaysia, it retails at MYR 1,099 (around $251) for the single colour model with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. In India, it is available starting at around Rs 14,871 on Amazon.