Realme 15 Series India launch teased: AI features, specs, and what to expect?

Realme 15 series that has been long-awaited is going to debut in the Indian market soon as the brand announced the official teaser. It will have the Realme 15 5G and the Realme 15 Pro 5G, and this will introduce a series of advanced features to the consumers in India. Even though the Realme 15 series could launch till date in India, the teaser has already caught a lot of attention, including the tagline of Realme 15 series as Everything Plus, Now in Pro and the mind-boggling term “AI Party Phone.” Read further to know about the Realme 15 series, AI features, specs, and what to expect.

Realme 15 Series: Teaser highlights AI features

The teaser of the Realme 15 series on X (old Twitter) is an indication of intense AI capabilities. The name AI Party Phone gives the idea that Realme is preparing to launch some groundbreaking features through AI. These could be the camera, audio, and user experience fronts among others. As AI is positioned as a key trend in smartphones, consumers will soon get AI camera improvements, AI scene recognition, and even AI voice assistants, along with possible AI-powered battery optimisation.

Realme 15 Series: Specifications (Expected)

Feature Realme 15 5G / Realme 15 Pro 5G (Expected) Display AMOLED, High Refresh Rate (Exact size TBA) Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 RAM Options 8GB / 12GB Storage Options 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear Camera Triple camera setup (Main sensor details TBA) Front Camera Details TBA Battery Capacity 6300mAh Charging Fast charging support (details TBA) Operating System Android 14 (expected) with Realme UI 5G Connectivity Yes AI Features AI camera enhancements, AI scene recognition, AI Party Phone (teased) Variants (Pro) 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB Launch Date July/August 2025 (expected, not officially announced)

Specifications are based on leaks and teasers, official details may vary at launch.

Although full specifications have not been revealed yet, leaks and rumours point towards the Rrealme 15 Pro 5G (model RMX5101) having up to four variants, beginning with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and topping up with a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It is said that the series is driven by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, and this will support multitasking and, also, gaming.Other expected Realme 15 features include:

Triple rear camera system for versatile photography

Large 6300mAh battery for all-day usage

5G connectivity for ultra-fast internet speeds

Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for power users

These specs position the Realme 15 series as a strong contender in the best mid-range 5G smartphone category in India.

Realme 15 Pro 5G: Variants and storage options

The Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to offer multiple storage and RAM variants, catering to a wide range of users:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

This flexibility ensures that users can choose a model that fits their needs, whether they prioritise storage, speed, or overall value.

Realme 15 Series: Launch date in India (Expected)

Though Realme has not made any official confirmation on the launch date of Realme 15 series, industry experts believe it might get a launch date in July or later in the year (early August 2025) This is based on the release of Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+, which is just six months ago as the company has aggressive product refresh cycle.

Why Realme 15 Series stands out: AI-Driven experience

As the industry of smartphones is fast-changing, the focus of the Realme 15 series on AI capabilities may make it stand out among the rivals. Smart AI-driven camera modes, advanced battery technology, and a slew of enhanced user experiences would resonate more with tech-savvy Indian buyers as they upgrade to a new smartphone.

Conclusion

The new series of Realme 15 is expected to become one of the most anticipated mid-ranged releases of 2025 as it is carefully positioned to be competitive in AI components, application power, and universal storage space. Wait until they release the official launch and specifications, as Realme is always at the edge of what could be done in the mid-range smartphone market.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.