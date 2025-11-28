Realme P4x 5G: 4 December launch in India, what to expect?

With the official release of the Realme P4x 5G on December 4, 2025, in India, Realme will leave a great impact on the affordable 5G smart device segment. The company will also introduce the Realme Watch 5 in addition to this mid-range powerhouse to increase its ecosystem products. The P4x 5G will come with a flagship performance and gaming capabilities at an affordable price to attract the attention of gamers and power users, who are after a good value proposition.

Advertisment

Realme P4x 5G: Gaming performance at its core

The core of the Realme P4x 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, which is oriented towards those who are more performance-conscious. Realme boasts of an impressive AnTuTu score of more than 780,000+, which makes it compete as a strong player in the mid-range gaming market. The processor also allows a high level of gaming: up to 90 FPS of gameplay in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and up to 120 FPS in Free Fire, making it the perfect choice of both mobile esports players and every other type of casual gamers.

Realme P4x 5G: Advanced cooling for sustained performance

The Realme P4x 5G has a 5300mm2 VC Frostcore Cooling system to manage the thermal loads of the long gaming sessions and intensive multitasking. This is a high-tech vapor chamber cooling system, which provides good heat delivery and the CPU does not throttle as a result of heat. To the user who is involved in heavy gaming or high-performance applications, this cooling infrastructure can be interpreted into a high-performance that is sustained and a more comfortable overall experience.

Realme P4x 5G: Display and battery

The smartphone has a 144Hz ultra-smooth display which offers smooth animation, responsive touch feedback, and improved viewing experience in gaming, streaming and daily navigation. The refresh rate is high making the P4x 5G competitive in comparison to other mid-range devices. Battery life is also taken care of with a very big 7000mAh Titan battery, which is to last through the day of use even with heavy multitasking and gaming. The 45W fast charging support allows the rapid power refill and one can get back to action within a short time through the breaks.

Advertisment

Realme P4x 5G: Camera and storage configuration

The two rear cameras have a powerful 50MP primary camera, which facilitates quality photography in daily life and Instagram post making. The smartphone has a maximum RAM of 8GB and UFS 3.1 storage capacity of 256GB that gives it a seamless multitasking experience and allows it to store a lot of applications, games and media without worrying about storage capacity.

Realme P4x 5G: Expected price and availability

It is expected that the Realme P4x 5G will sell at a strong price of Rs 15,999 in the minimum storage version, making it a strong competitor in the low-end market. The device will be sold in several avenues, comprising the Realme India webpage, Flipkart, and the physical retail outlets, after its release on 4, December, 2025. Pricing and comprehensive availability will be confirmed during the launch day.

The official Realme announcement on December 4 should be tracked by buyers, as it will reveal final specification, final pricing levels, launch offers, and exclusive early-bird deals. Since Realme has already demonstrated a track record of aggressive product promotion pricing within the launch of a product, promotion-based incentives on the launch day can offer an extra discount, thus making the device even more appealing to low-budget buyers.

Advertisment

The Realme P4x 5G launch will bring a new life to the affordable 5G smartphone industry in India, forcing the competition to rationalise their pricing against such attractive specifications and performance standards.



Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.