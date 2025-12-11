Realme 16 Pro Series India launch_ Date, features and more

The company has announced that Realme 16 Pro series will be released in India in the near future. We shall be hearing more of the handsets in the coming days or weeks, their launch date in the country. The models will consist of Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Series models. The Realme 16 Pro series mobile devices have already been listed on various certification platforms. The next Realme 16 Pro should be a successor of the Realme 15 Pro 5G that was announced in July together with a regular Realme 15 5G. It is worth noting that there is no Pro+ in the current brand.
Realme 16 Pro Series: Coming soon to India
Realme 16 Pro was also introduced as a device in the recent past revealing its main features and design. Now one of the tipsters has come out with the India launch date of the lineup. This leaker who announced the launch date of the India Realme 16 Pro series is a man called Sudhanshu Ambhore and on X (formerly Twitter) the name Sudhanshu1414. He stated that Realme 16 Pro will go on sale in India on January 6 and it will be the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro +.
The teaser picture presents a thin body of a handset, where the middle section is of a golden-coloured frame and the rear camera lump is somewhat protruded. This will likely be one of the Realme 16 Pro models. It can be anticipated that the company is going to verify the number of devices and their names within the next few days.
The Realme phone with the model number RMX5121, which was heavily suspected to be the Realme 16 Pro, was shown on the TENAA and MIIT certification websites in China. The photos showed that it had a design of a flat front and a square camera island with curvy edges at the upper-left side of the rear panel.
Realme 16 Pro Series: Specifications
It can have a 1.5 megapixel-based Realme UI 7 on a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display that runs on a 2.5GHz processor, 200-megapixel rear camera and 50-megapixel front camera.
The next Realme 16 Pro smartphone may have a 7,000mAh battery and the ability to charge at 80W. It was predicted to have an in-screen fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster. According to the handset descriptions, the thickness of the handset was approximately 7.75mm and it weighed approximately 192g. The previous leakages had foreshadowed up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as grey, gold, and purple colour options.
The Realme 16 Pro+ also has similar specifications and is predicted to replace the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, which also launched in January in India. The Realme 16 Pro+ will come in the model number RMX5131 but will come in the finish of Camellia Pink, Master Gold, and Master Grey. During the days before the launch, we are likely to see the company unveil some of the major features regarding the new smartphones.
