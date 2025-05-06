Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Which is better & why?

If you’re looking for a mid-range smartphone in 2025, the Realme GT 6T and Poco X7 Pro 5G are two strong contenders. Poco phones are exceptionally good and sturdy. However, Realme GT 6T and Poco X7 Pro 5G offer great features at competitive prices, but they differ in areas like performance, display, camera, battery, and software. Here’s a detailed comparison between Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G to help you decide which phone suits you best.

Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G

Here is the difference between GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G and know which one is better.

Processor & performance

Poco X7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra with an octa-core CPU clocked at 3.25 GHz, offering better raw performance and efficiency. It scores about 18% higher in AnTuTu benchmarks and has a 17% faster multi-core GeekBench score.

Realme GT 6T uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core processor at 2.8 GHz. It delivers excellent single-core performance and is great for gaming but is slightly behind Poco in overall benchmarks.

Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Which one is better?

Poco X7 Pro 5G for stronger CPU and GPU performance. While the Poco X7 Pro 5G has a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, it is the winner over the Realme GT 6T for CPU and GPU performance. The Realme GT Neo 6T processor runs at a higher CPU clock speed of 3.25 GHz compared to the Realme GT 6T’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 at 2.8 GHz, which means it has more raw processing power. The Poco X7 Pro 5G scores around 18 percent more in AnTuTu (around 1,623,000 vs 1,376,000) and has 29 percent better multi-core performance on Geekbench 6, indicating improved multitasking and app performance. The Dimensity 8400 Ultra’s GPU also beats the Snapdragon’s Adreno 732, offering roughly 37% higher GPU frequency and better graphics benchmarks, which in turn makes it better in gaming and graphics intensive tasks. In addition, the Poco’s chipset allows for higher memory bandwidth and larger cache sizes, which helps with the smooth and fast handling of data. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 has a tad bit better single core performance and efficiency, but as a whole, the CPU and GPU performance of the Dimensity 8400 Ultra in the Poco X7 Pro 5G is more powerful for demanding apps and gaming.

Display

Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 1260 nits peak brightness and IP68 water resistance.

Realme GT 6T has a similar 6.43-inch AMOLED 120Hz display but with slightly lower peak brightness (~1038 nits).

Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Which one is better?

Poco X7 Pro 5G for brighter display and water resistance. Furthermore, the Poco X7 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that can go as bright as 1260 nits, whereas the Realme GT 6T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that tops out at 1038 nits, and that earns the Poco X7 Pro 5G victory in the brighter display, and water resistance department. The Poco’s screen can be seen better in direct sunlight and has more vibrant visuals because of this higher brightness. Moreover, the Poco X7 Pro 5G has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which means it is better protected against water splashes and dust than the Realme GT 6T, which does not have an official water resistance certification. These are the features that make the Poco X7 Pro 5G more durable and better suitable for outdoor use and harsh environments.

Camera

Poco X7 Pro 5G sports a 50MP main sensor with f/1.5 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, plus an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It supports slow-motion video at 960fps.

Realme GT 6T also has a 50MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide but lacks OIS and slow-motion features. However, its front camera supports 4K video recording, which Poco does not.

Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Which one is better?

Poco X7 Pro 5G for better rear camera hardware and stabilisation. The Poco X7 Pro 5G is better equipped in terms of rear camera hardware and stabilisation as it comes with a 50MP main sensor that comes with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This OIS enables sharper photos and smoother video when recording in low light or motion. The camera system is also equipped with an 8MP ultra wide lens for more flexible shooting. Furthermore, it makes video experience better with video support such as 4K recording at 60fps and high frame rate slow motion video recording at 960fps. Its 1/1.95" sensor and f/1.5 aperture allow for more light and, therefore, finer quality of photos and dynamic range. With these hardware advantages and AI powered algorithms, the Poco X7 Pro’s rear camera can do much more and is more reliable than many competitors in its price range.

Battery & charging

Poco X7 Pro 5G packs a larger 6550mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Realme GT 6T has a 5500mAh battery but supports faster 120W charging, topping up much quicker.

Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Which one is better?

It is dependent on preference, Poco offers more battery life, Realme offers faster charging. Which one will win between the Poco X7 Pro 5G and Realme GT 6T for battery and charging will depend on what you value. As the Poco X7 Pro 5G comes with a larger 6,550mAh battery, this usually translates to longer battery life and a better endurance for more demanding tasks such as gaming, video streaming, and general daily use. Packing more capacity without making the phone bulky, it uses advanced silicon carbon battery technology. However, the Realme GT 6T has a smaller 5,500mAh battery but it supports much faster 120W SuperVOOC charging that can top up the phone to 50% in 10 minutes and fully charge the phone in under 30 minutes. Therefore, if you are looking for a phone that can last longer between charges, Poco X7 Pro 5G is a better option. However, if you’re after fast top ups and short downtime, Realme GT 6T’s ultra fast charging makes it the more suitable choice.

Software & updates

Poco X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 15 out of the box.

Realme GT 6T runs on Android 14 but is expected to receive updates soon.

Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Which one is better?

Poco X7 Pro 5G for newer OS version. Since it comes with Android 15 out of the box and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 skin, the Poco X7 Pro 5G is the one with the newer operating system. In other words, users are getting the most recent Android features, better security, and a more optimised system as a whole from the get go. Whereas, Realme GT 6T boots Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, which is still modern and supported, but one generation behind. With the latest OS version, Poco X7 Pro 5G has an advantage in software freshness and future proofing, as it means longer software support, quicker access to new features, and a more refined experience.

Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G

Specification Poco X7 Pro 5G Realme GT 6T Which is Better & Why? Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra, 3.25 GHz Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, 2.8 GHz Poco X7 Pro 5G - Stronger CPU & GPU performance Display 6.67" AMOLED, 120Hz, 1260 nits, IP68 6.43" AMOLED, 120Hz, 1038 nits Poco X7 Pro 5G - Brighter display and water resistance Rear Camera 50MP f/1.5 (OIS), 8MP ultra-wide 50MP f/1.88, 8MP ultra-wide Poco X7 Pro 5G - OIS and better video features Front Camera 16MP, 1080p video 16MP, 4K video Realme GT 6T - Front camera supports 4K video Battery 6550mAh, 33W charging 5500mAh, 120W charging Depends - Poco for battery life, Realme for charging speed Operating System Android 15 Android 14 Poco X7 Pro 5G - Newer OS version Price (approx.) Rs.24,999 Rs.23,999 Realme GT 6T - Slightly cheaper

Realme GT 6T vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Final verdict

Poco X7 Pro 5G is the better choice for Performance and Display as it comes with a more powerful processor, brighter screen, and IP68 water resistance. With this, it is perfect for gamers and users who want a durable phone with a bright display.

Poco’s rear camera setup is better than Camera and Charging with OIS and slow motion video. But if you value faster top ups, Realme GT 6T is the one to go for as it has a better front camera video experience and much faster charging.

Poco X7 Pro 5G has the edge with Android 15 out of the box, meaning it will get software support for longer.

When it comes to Budget: Realme GT 6T is a bit more affordable and provides good value for money with good specs.

Best Realme and Poco Phone Deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Phone Model Sale Price (Rs) Key Features Realme GT 6T Rs.23,999 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, 6.43" AMOLED 120Hz, 120W fast charging Poco X7 Pro 5G Rs.24,999 Dimensity 8400 Ultra, 6.67" AMOLED 120Hz, IP68, OIS camera Realme GT Neo 5T Rs.27,999 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 6.38" AMOLED 120Hz, 80W charging Poco F5 Pro Rs.34,999 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 6.67" AMOLED 120Hz, 120W charging



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.