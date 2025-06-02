Realme GT 7 vs Realme GT 7T: Know the difference and the upgrades!

Realme India has released the GT 7 and GT 7T which are successors to the GT 6 and GT 6T from 2022. Like the previous generation, GT 7 series devices are almost evenly matched. It is hard to favour one phone over the other, since both offer high quality and good prices. Is the additional expense on the Realme GT 7 enough reason to buy it? Is the GT 7T a better deal because it costs less while having more or better features? Read further about the Realme GT 7 vs. Realme GT 7T to know the comparison in detail.

Realme GT 7 vs. Realme GT 7T: Design

The construction and design are almost identical on both phones. The GT 7T is lighter by only 3 grams, but it matches the Realme GT 7 in thickness which is also 8.3 mm. Identifying the difference between Ice Blue and Ice Black colours on the new iPhones is not easy because they look very alike.

Fiberglass covers the back of both phones and they both have a plastic frame. Realme says that its back cover is made from graphene, making the screen cool and comfortable. The display is further covered with ArmorShell glass.

There are some differences in how it looks on different devices. Though the GT 7 has its own special Dream Edition, the GT 7T can be bought in an eye-catching Racing Yellow version. These come in at 211 grams and 8.7 mm thick which is a bit thicker compared to the regular models.

This match ends in a nearly equal position. Actually, the Realme GT 7T stands out because it looks and feels just like the GT 7 which is much more expensive, but costs much less.

Feature Realme GT 7 Realme GT 7T Special Editions Design & Construction Fiberglass back, plastic frame Fiberglass back, plastic frame Dream Edition (GT 7), Racing Yellow (GT 7T) Back Cover Material Graphene (keeps screen cool) Graphene (keeps screen cool) Display Protection ArmorShell glass ArmorShell glass Thickness 8.3 mm 8.3 mm 8.7 mm (Special Editions) Weight 214g 211g 211g (Special Editions) Colors Ice Blue, Ice Black, Dream Edition Ice Blue, Ice Black, Racing Yellow Dream Edition (GT 7), Racing Yellow (GT 7T) Frame Material Plastic Plastic Back Design Subtle difference between Ice Blue and Ice Black Subtle difference between Ice Blue and Ice Black Feel & Appearance Premium, cool-to-touch Premium, cool-to-touch Eye-catching (Special Editions) Overall Impression High-end look and feel Matches GT 7’s premium feel at lower cost Special editions are thicker but visually unique

Both Realme GT 7 and GT 7T are built the same, yet the GT 7T is slightly lighter and the GT 7T Special Edition is an additional choice for buyers. The GT 7T gives users the premium experience and look of the GT 7 at a more reasonable rate.

Realme GT 7 vs. Realme GT 7T: Camera

The performance of the camera is another major point of difference. It comes with a 50-megapixel IMX906 main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

In this case, the Realme GT 7T has the same 32-MP selfie camera, an 8-MP ultra-wide lens and a 50-MP primary camera. It lacks a telephoto lens, however.

Because the Dimensity 9400e has a better ISP and zoom capabilities found in the Realme GT 7, smooth and high-quality video recording is possible at up to 8K 30fps and 4K 120 fps. The front and rear cameras are able to capture 4K videos at a rate of 60 frames each second. So, the Realme GT 7T clearly does less. Front and back cameras on the 12T are capable of 4K/60 frames per second video, although there is less video versatility than on the GT 7.

Feature/Aspect Realme GT 7 Realme GT 7T Main Camera 50MP IMX906 sensor 50MP sensor Telephoto Lens 50MP telephoto Not available Ultra-wide Camera 50MP ultra-wide 8MP ultra-wide Selfie Camera 32MP 32MP Video Recording (Rear) Up to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 120fps 4K @ 60fps Video Recording (Front) 4K @ 60fps 4K @ 60fps ISP (Image Signal Processor) Dimensity 9400e (advanced ISP & zoom) Less advanced ISP Zoom Capabilities Superior zoom (thanks to telephoto & ISP) Standard digital zoom Video Versatility High (multiple resolutions & frame rates) Moderate (fewer options, less versatility) Overall Camera Performance Flagship-level, versatile, high-quality video Good but less versatile, lacks telephoto

The GT 7 has a better and more flexible camera with multiple 50MP sensors (including a telephoto one) and higher video recording capabilities, while the GT 7T offers a decent camera but is more limited in its features.

Realme GT 7 vs. Realme GT 7T: Display

There is no noticeable difference when it comes to display. The phones share a 6.8-inch (1.5K) AMOLED screen, capable of reaching up to 6,000 nits of brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate. Because of the instant touch sampling rate of 2,600 Hz, they are very responsive when being used. It is noticeable that the Indian version maintains its 120Hz screen from the GT 7, whereas the Chinese model comes with a 144Hz panel.

Both phones give excellent quality images, but the less expensive GT 7T provides better value for the cost.

Feature/Aspect Realme GT 7 (India/Global) Realme GT 7 (China) Realme GT 7T Display Size 6.8-inch 6.8-inch 6.8-inch Display Type AMOLED (1.5K resolution) AMOLED (1.5K resolution) AMOLED (1.5K resolution) Peak Brightness 6,000 nits 6,000 nits 6,000 nits Refresh Rate 120Hz 144Hz 120Hz Touch Sampling Rate 2,600Hz 2,600Hz 2,600Hz Image Quality Excellent Excellent Excellent Value for Money Premium Premium Better value

All the models offer an outstanding screen experience that is bright and highly responsive. The Chinese GT 7 is the only one with a 144Hz refresh rate; the others have 120Hz. The device is notable for almost delivering the same display quality as the GT 7, but for less money.

Realme GT 7 vs. Realme GT 7T: Performance

That’s what makes the difference. The storage capacity for both phones is 512GB of UFS 4.0 and they have up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. On a different note, how fast processors run is also different from computers.

The Realme GT 7T which uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max chipset, is faster in its price range than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and Exynos 1480. Most jobs are completed by it easily and without difficulties.

Beyond that, the Realme GT 7 is way ahead of anything else available in its class. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e-powered chipset is able to compete with the latest premium CPUs such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

So, even though the GT 7 is cheaper than a flagship device, it performs just as well and the GT 7T is not far behind. ZTE Axon 22 Pro should be able to match or sometimes outperform phones like the OnePlus 13R and iQOO 12 that cost around Rs 45,000.

Feature Realme GT 7 Realme GT 7T Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e (flagship class, rivals Snapdragon 8 Gen 3/8s Gen 4) MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max (best in mid-range, outperforms Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 & Exynos 1480) RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR5X Up to 12GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Performance Flagship-level, matches premium CPUs, excellent for demanding tasks Fastest in its segment, smooth multitasking, efficient for most tasks Benchmark Scores 32% higher AnTuTu, 52% faster GeekBench 6 single-core vs GT 7T Very good for price, but below GT 76 Comparable Phones Competes with Vivo X100s Pro, iQOO 12, OnePlus 13R Matches or outperforms OnePlus 13R, iQOO 12 (Rs 45,000 segment) Value for Money Premium performance at a lower-than-flagship price Top-tier performance for mid-range price

GT 7 comes with the powerful Dimensity 9400e CPU and GT 7T is the fastest phone at its price point thanks to the Dimensity 8400 Max. Those who need serious power should get the GT 7, while the GT 7T offers excellent speed at a good price.

Realme GT 7 vs. Realme GT 7T: Battery and charging

The package includes a charger and the phones have 7,000mAh batteries that charge up to 120W. As well as being beneficial for gaming bypass charging, these take approximately 40 minutes to charge completely. The GT 7 has the advantage of 7.5W reverse wired charging which the GT 7T does not. It offers a modest plus point.

Feature Realme GT 7 Realme GT 7T Battery Capacity 7,000mAh 7,000mAh Fast Charging 120W wired (charger included) 120W wired (charger included) Full Charge Time ~40 minutes ~40 minutes Bypass Charging Yes (beneficial for gaming) Yes (beneficial for gaming) Reverse Wired Charging 7.5W Not available Battery Chip/Features Dedicated battery chip, advanced cooling Standard battery management Package Includes Charger Yes Yes

Big batteries of 7,000mAh, 120W rapid charging and special fast-charging for playing games are standard in the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T. The GT 7 has reverse wired charging at 7.5W which is not available on the GT 7T.

Realme GT 7 vs. Realme GT 7T: Price

You can buy the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the Realme GT 7 for Rs 39,999 in India. The 256GB and 512GB versions with 12GB RAM are priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 46,999. If you choose the Dream Edition, you’ll have the high-end specs of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage which costs Rs 49,999.

At the other end, Rs 34,999 is the price for the basic version of the Realme GT 7T which includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The price for the 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage is Rs 37,999 and the price for the version with 512GB storage is Rs 41,999.

Variant Realme GT 7 Price (India) Realme GT 7T Price (India) 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs.39,999 Rs.34,999 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs.42,999 Rs.37,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Rs,46,999 Rs.41,999 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage (Dream Edition) Rs.49,999 —

The Realme GT 7T is more affordable and gives good value, whereas the Realme GT has faster and more powerful variants with higher RAM and storage.

Realme GT 7 vs. Realme GT 7T: Verdict

Multitasking and gaming on the GT 7 and GT 7T is enjoyable because they perform so well. Many people would find the GT 7T a smart investment since it gives flagship features at a lower price. It may not have many advanced features, but it does well in the essentials: display, performance and camera.

Realme GT 7 is a better choice if you are mainly after excellent performance, fantastic cameras and premium features. It could be as powerful or even better than pricier phones, changing how powerful affordable phones are seen. What means the most to you on a phone and what you are willing to spend will guide every choice you make. In any event, all users can trust the GT 7 series from Realme.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.