Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Is the Realme latest phone a better pick?

Two impressive smartphones have been launched in the Indian market in very quick succession. By looking at the comparison Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10, you will know which phone is most suitable for you.

Preeti Anand
Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10 Is the Realme latest phone a better pick

Two impressive smartphones have been launched in the Indian market in very quick succession. We are talking about the iQOO latest phone and Realme latest phone. On May 26, the iQOO Neo 10 became the first device in India to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. A day after, Realme launched the Realme GT 7 equipped with the strong MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. Even though both devices provide top-tier smartphone features at low prices, many buyers try to figure out if the lower price of the iQOO Neo 10 also means better value. Is paying more for a GT 7 because of its additional features really a good solution or are the Neo 10’s qualities more valuable? By looking at the comparison Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10, you will know which phone is most suitable for you.

 

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Design and build

To make them more comfortable to handle, both phones aim for a flat display and flat edges, with only a small curvature around the back. Both weigh 206 grams, and they feel quite similar in the hand, though the iQOO Neo 10 is a little thinner at 8.1mm than the Realme GT 7's 8.3mm. Despite the fact that both have plastic frames, the entire build quality feels high-end. A coloured power button and an enhanced camera island are two little but noticeable additions that give Realme's design a little more flair. Realme has a modest advantage over the iQOO in terms of durability because of its IP69 rating, which is higher than the iQOO's IP65 classification.

Feature

Realme GT 7

iQOO Neo 10

Display

Flat, slight back curvature

Flat, slight back curvature

Edges

Flat edges

Flat edges

Weight

206 grams

206 grams

Thickness

8.3 mm

8.1 mm

Frame Material

Plastic

Plastic

Build Quality

Premium feel

Premium feel

Design Highlights

Colored power button, enhanced camera island

Minimalist, clean camera island

Durability Rating

IP69 (higher water/dust resistance)

IP65

In-hand Feel

Comfortable, slightly thicker

Comfortable, slightly thinner

 

Verdict

Realme GT 7 and iQOO Neo 10 are built with flat displays and plastic frames, but let you enjoy a premium feeling when holding them. The GT 7 uses a colorful power button, creates an elevated camera bumper and has an even better IP69 survival rating, all set against the simple, stylish Neo 10 that is only 8.1mm thick. Since both models feel equal in weight and ergonomics, Realme’s better design and tougher coating let it lead in the comparison.

 

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Display

A pre-applied screen protector is included with both phones, which appear to have sturdy displays with 6.78-inch AMOLED panels with 1.5K resolution. But iQOO gains a little advantage. Its display has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which is faster than the Realme GT 7's 120 Hz, making it more fluid for daily usage and gaming. Additionally, it is slightly brighter than the Realme, supporting 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode as opposed to 1,600 nits. Regarding protection, Realme employs Gorilla Glass 7i, whereas iQOO uses Schott Xensation UP glass. Both are good and provide respectable scratch resistance. Although both screens are bright and clear overall, iQOO has a little advantage due to its slightly higher brightness and refresh rate.

 

Feature

Realme GT 7

iQOO Neo 10

Screen Size

6.78-inch

6.78-inch

Panel Type

AMOLED

AMOLED

Resolution

1.5K

1.5K

Refresh Rate

120 Hz

144 Hz

Peak Brightness

1,600 nits (High Brightness Mode)

2,000 nits (High Brightness Mode)

Screen Protection

Gorilla Glass 7i

Schott Xensation UP Glass

Pre-applied Screen Protector

Yes

Yes

Display Highlights

Bright, clear, sturdy, good scratch resistance

Extra smooth, brighter, good scratch resistance

 

Verdict

Each handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, developed using strong glass with a pre-applied screen protector. The iQOO Neo 10 edges ahead with a faster 144 Hz refresh rate and higher peak brightness at 2,000 nits, making it more fluid and visible in bright conditions compared to the Realme GT 7’s 120 Hz and 1,600 nits. There is clearer clarity and better protection from both, but iQOO offers a better screen especially for gaming and being outdoors.

 

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Performance and software

The fascinating part comes throughout the performance. In contrast to the Realme GT 7, which uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, the iQOO Neo 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Although the Snapdragon has a more potent GPU, both are top-tier chips that ought to be able to handle everything you throw at them. Additionally, iQOO comes with a unique graphics chip dubbed Q1, which is intended to improve gaming graphics and support performance under stress. To keep things cool during prolonged use, both phones use sizable 7K vapour chamber cooling systems. Software-wise, Realme offers four years of Android updates, while iQOO promises three. Software-wise, Realme offers four years of Android updates, while iQOO promises three. Both use Android 15-based custom skins with robust privacy and personalisation features. The fact that both phones can play well-known games like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile at 120 frames per second will also appeal to gamers.

Feature

Realme GT 7

iQOO Neo 10

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM (Max)

Up to 12GB

Up to 16GB

Storage (Max)

Up to 512GB

Up to 512GB

GPU

Mali-G720 Immortalis

Adreno (more powerful GPU)

Gaming Enhancements

7K vapour chamber cooling

Q1 graphics chip, 7K vapour chamber cooling

Performance Highlights

Runs cool under load, handles 120fps gaming

Superior GPU for gaming, enhanced frame stability

Software

Realme UI 6 (Android 15), 4 years updates

Funtouch OS (Android 15), 3 years updates

AI Features

NEXT AI, AI Eraser, AI Writer, AI Smart Loop

AI Erase, Circle to Search, AI Photo Enhance

Game Support

BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile at 120fps

BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile at 120fps

Cooling System

7K vapour chamber

7K vapour chamber

Other Features

SignalCatcher Chip, 360° Ultimate Cooling

Q1 Supercomputing Chip, Game Customized Sound

 

Verdict

While both models are flagship-level performers, the iQOO Neo 10 takes the lead with gamers since it has a stronger GPU, its special Q1 graphics chip and higher RAM availability. Both phones have fast gaming and a good cooling system and Realme gives users longer access to recent software updates.

 

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Camera

A 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera are all part of the dual-camera configuration on the rear of the iQOO Neo 10. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens for zooming in, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 32-megapixel front camera with the same resolution give the Realme GT 7 a little more variety. A good feature to have is that both support 4K video at 60 frames per second on both the front and rear cameras. Both phones have strong cameras, but if you prefer to zoom in without losing clarity, the Realme GT 7's telephoto lens gives it an advantage.

Feature

Realme GT 7

iQOO Neo 10

Rear Cameras

Triple:

Dual:

- 50MP Primary

- 50MP Primary

- 50MP Telephoto (zoom)

- 8MP Ultra-wide

- 8MP Ultra-wide

Front Camera

32MP

32MP

Zoom Capability

Telephoto lens for optical zoom

Digital zoom only

Video Recording (Rear)

4K @ 60fps

4K @ 60fps

Video Recording (Front)

4K @ 60fps

4K @ 60fps

Camera Highlights

Versatile triple camera setup, superior zoom options

Strong dual camera setup, good for wide shots

 

Verdict

Both models have 50MP main cameras and 32MP selfie cameras which can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second. Its 50MP telephoto lens makes Realme GT 7 a favourite for those who want high-quality zoom and flexible photography. Its primary and ultra-wide sensors give the iQOO Neo 10 the ability to take clear wide-angle shots.

 

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Battery

Regarding battery life and charging, both phones are comparable. The enormous 7,000mAh battery that each one has should easily last you the entire day and more. It takes about forty minutes to top them up because they also enable 120W fast charging. Both phones include convenient features including bypass and reverse-wired charging. Whichever one you choose, you'll enjoy fast charging times and excellent battery performance.

Feature

Realme GT 7

iQOO Neo 10

Battery Capacity

7,000mAh

7,000mAh

Fast Charging

120W

120W

Charging Time

~40 minutes (0–100%)

~40 minutes (0–100%)

Bypass Charging

Yes

Yes

Reverse Wired Charging

Yes

Yes

Battery Highlights

All-day+ battery, super-fast charging, extra convenience features

All-day+ battery, super-fast charging, extra convenience features

 

Verdict

You won’t have to worry about charging with the Realme GT 7 or iQOO Neo 10, since each comes with a 7,000mAh battery and super-fast 120W charging. Because both have bypass and reverse-wired charging, users who want a good battery and fast charging can enjoy either phone.

 

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Price

The base 8GB + 128GB model of the iQOO Neo 10 costs Rs 31,999, while the top-end 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs 40,999. In contrast, the 8GB + 256GB model of the Realme GT 7 starts at a higher Rs 39,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 46,999.

Variant (RAM + Storage)

Realme GT 7 Price (INR)

iQOO Neo 10 Price (INR)

8GB + 128GB

31,999

8GB + 256GB

39,999

33,999

12GB + 256GB

42,999

35,999

12GB + 512GB

46,999

16GB + 512GB

40,999

 

The base price for the iQOO Neo 10 is Rs.31,999 for an 8GB + 128GB variant and the same 8GB + 256GB model of the Realme GT 7 costs a bit more at Rs39,999. The most expensive iQOO Neo 10 (16GB and 512GB) costs less than the Realme GT 7’s top-level model (12GB and 512GB, for Rs.46,999)

 

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Final verdict

Although both phones have excellent hardware at affordable costs, the iQOO Neo 10 is simply more sensible for the majority of users. It has a smoother, brighter display, a better chip, and a much lower starting price. It has a little more power for prolonged use and gaming thanks to the specialised Q1 graphics chip. Having said that, Realme has done a fantastic job with the GT 7; it feels high-end, has a wonderful camera arrangement, and offers extra peace of mind with its IP69 classification. However, the iQOO Neo 10 is highly recommended if you're looking for the best deal.


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

