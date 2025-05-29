Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Is the Realme latest phone a better pick?

Two impressive smartphones have been launched in the Indian market in very quick succession. We are talking about the iQOO latest phone and Realme latest phone. On May 26, the iQOO Neo 10 became the first device in India to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. A day after, Realme launched the Realme GT 7 equipped with the strong MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. Even though both devices provide top-tier smartphone features at low prices, many buyers try to figure out if the lower price of the iQOO Neo 10 also means better value. Is paying more for a GT 7 because of its additional features really a good solution or are the Neo 10’s qualities more valuable? By looking at the comparison Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10, you will know which phone is most suitable for you.

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Design and build

To make them more comfortable to handle, both phones aim for a flat display and flat edges, with only a small curvature around the back. Both weigh 206 grams, and they feel quite similar in the hand, though the iQOO Neo 10 is a little thinner at 8.1mm than the Realme GT 7's 8.3mm. Despite the fact that both have plastic frames, the entire build quality feels high-end. A coloured power button and an enhanced camera island are two little but noticeable additions that give Realme's design a little more flair. Realme has a modest advantage over the iQOO in terms of durability because of its IP69 rating, which is higher than the iQOO's IP65 classification.

Feature Realme GT 7 iQOO Neo 10 Display Flat, slight back curvature Flat, slight back curvature Edges Flat edges Flat edges Weight 206 grams 206 grams Thickness 8.3 mm 8.1 mm Frame Material Plastic Plastic Build Quality Premium feel Premium feel Design Highlights Colored power button, enhanced camera island Minimalist, clean camera island Durability Rating IP69 (higher water/dust resistance) IP65 In-hand Feel Comfortable, slightly thicker Comfortable, slightly thinner

Verdict

Realme GT 7 and iQOO Neo 10 are built with flat displays and plastic frames, but let you enjoy a premium feeling when holding them. The GT 7 uses a colorful power button, creates an elevated camera bumper and has an even better IP69 survival rating, all set against the simple, stylish Neo 10 that is only 8.1mm thick. Since both models feel equal in weight and ergonomics, Realme’s better design and tougher coating let it lead in the comparison.

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Display

A pre-applied screen protector is included with both phones, which appear to have sturdy displays with 6.78-inch AMOLED panels with 1.5K resolution. But iQOO gains a little advantage. Its display has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which is faster than the Realme GT 7's 120 Hz, making it more fluid for daily usage and gaming. Additionally, it is slightly brighter than the Realme, supporting 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode as opposed to 1,600 nits. Regarding protection, Realme employs Gorilla Glass 7i, whereas iQOO uses Schott Xensation UP glass. Both are good and provide respectable scratch resistance. Although both screens are bright and clear overall, iQOO has a little advantage due to its slightly higher brightness and refresh rate.

Feature Realme GT 7 iQOO Neo 10 Screen Size 6.78-inch 6.78-inch Panel Type AMOLED AMOLED Resolution 1.5K 1.5K Refresh Rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Peak Brightness 1,600 nits (High Brightness Mode) 2,000 nits (High Brightness Mode) Screen Protection Gorilla Glass 7i Schott Xensation UP Glass Pre-applied Screen Protector Yes Yes Display Highlights Bright, clear, sturdy, good scratch resistance Extra smooth, brighter, good scratch resistance

Verdict

Each handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, developed using strong glass with a pre-applied screen protector. The iQOO Neo 10 edges ahead with a faster 144 Hz refresh rate and higher peak brightness at 2,000 nits, making it more fluid and visible in bright conditions compared to the Realme GT 7’s 120 Hz and 1,600 nits. There is clearer clarity and better protection from both, but iQOO offers a better screen especially for gaming and being outdoors.

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Performance and software

The fascinating part comes throughout the performance. In contrast to the Realme GT 7, which uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, the iQOO Neo 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Although the Snapdragon has a more potent GPU, both are top-tier chips that ought to be able to handle everything you throw at them. Additionally, iQOO comes with a unique graphics chip dubbed Q1, which is intended to improve gaming graphics and support performance under stress. To keep things cool during prolonged use, both phones use sizable 7K vapour chamber cooling systems. Software-wise, Realme offers four years of Android updates, while iQOO promises three. Software-wise, Realme offers four years of Android updates, while iQOO promises three. Both use Android 15-based custom skins with robust privacy and personalisation features. The fact that both phones can play well-known games like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile at 120 frames per second will also appeal to gamers.

Feature Realme GT 7 iQOO Neo 10 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM (Max) Up to 12GB Up to 16GB Storage (Max) Up to 512GB Up to 512GB GPU Mali-G720 Immortalis Adreno (more powerful GPU) Gaming Enhancements 7K vapour chamber cooling Q1 graphics chip, 7K vapour chamber cooling Performance Highlights Runs cool under load, handles 120fps gaming Superior GPU for gaming, enhanced frame stability Software Realme UI 6 (Android 15), 4 years updates Funtouch OS (Android 15), 3 years updates AI Features NEXT AI, AI Eraser, AI Writer, AI Smart Loop AI Erase, Circle to Search, AI Photo Enhance Game Support BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile at 120fps BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile at 120fps Cooling System 7K vapour chamber 7K vapour chamber Other Features SignalCatcher Chip, 360° Ultimate Cooling Q1 Supercomputing Chip, Game Customized Sound

Verdict

While both models are flagship-level performers, the iQOO Neo 10 takes the lead with gamers since it has a stronger GPU, its special Q1 graphics chip and higher RAM availability. Both phones have fast gaming and a good cooling system and Realme gives users longer access to recent software updates.

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Camera

A 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera are all part of the dual-camera configuration on the rear of the iQOO Neo 10. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens for zooming in, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 32-megapixel front camera with the same resolution give the Realme GT 7 a little more variety. A good feature to have is that both support 4K video at 60 frames per second on both the front and rear cameras. Both phones have strong cameras, but if you prefer to zoom in without losing clarity, the Realme GT 7's telephoto lens gives it an advantage.

Feature Realme GT 7 iQOO Neo 10 Rear Cameras Triple: Dual: - 50MP Primary - 50MP Primary - 50MP Telephoto (zoom) - 8MP Ultra-wide - 8MP Ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP 32MP Zoom Capability Telephoto lens for optical zoom Digital zoom only Video Recording (Rear) 4K @ 60fps 4K @ 60fps Video Recording (Front) 4K @ 60fps 4K @ 60fps Camera Highlights Versatile triple camera setup, superior zoom options Strong dual camera setup, good for wide shots

Verdict

Both models have 50MP main cameras and 32MP selfie cameras which can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second. Its 50MP telephoto lens makes Realme GT 7 a favourite for those who want high-quality zoom and flexible photography. Its primary and ultra-wide sensors give the iQOO Neo 10 the ability to take clear wide-angle shots.

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Battery

Regarding battery life and charging, both phones are comparable. The enormous 7,000mAh battery that each one has should easily last you the entire day and more. It takes about forty minutes to top them up because they also enable 120W fast charging. Both phones include convenient features including bypass and reverse-wired charging. Whichever one you choose, you'll enjoy fast charging times and excellent battery performance.

Feature Realme GT 7 iQOO Neo 10 Battery Capacity 7,000mAh 7,000mAh Fast Charging 120W 120W Charging Time ~40 minutes (0–100%) ~40 minutes (0–100%) Bypass Charging Yes Yes Reverse Wired Charging Yes Yes Battery Highlights All-day+ battery, super-fast charging, extra convenience features All-day+ battery, super-fast charging, extra convenience features

Verdict

You won’t have to worry about charging with the Realme GT 7 or iQOO Neo 10, since each comes with a 7,000mAh battery and super-fast 120W charging. Because both have bypass and reverse-wired charging, users who want a good battery and fast charging can enjoy either phone.

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Price

The base 8GB + 128GB model of the iQOO Neo 10 costs Rs 31,999, while the top-end 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs 40,999. In contrast, the 8GB + 256GB model of the Realme GT 7 starts at a higher Rs 39,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 46,999.

Variant (RAM + Storage) Realme GT 7 Price (INR) iQOO Neo 10 Price (INR) 8GB + 128GB — 31,999 8GB + 256GB 39,999 33,999 12GB + 256GB 42,999 35,999 12GB + 512GB 46,999 — 16GB + 512GB — 40,999

The base price for the iQOO Neo 10 is Rs.31,999 for an 8GB + 128GB variant and the same 8GB + 256GB model of the Realme GT 7 costs a bit more at Rs39,999. The most expensive iQOO Neo 10 (16GB and 512GB) costs less than the Realme GT 7’s top-level model (12GB and 512GB, for Rs.46,999)

Realme GT 7 Vs iQOO Neo 10: Final verdict

Although both phones have excellent hardware at affordable costs, the iQOO Neo 10 is simply more sensible for the majority of users. It has a smoother, brighter display, a better chip, and a much lower starting price. It has a little more power for prolonged use and gaming thanks to the specialised Q1 graphics chip. Having said that, Realme has done a fantastic job with the GT 7; it feels high-end, has a wonderful camera arrangement, and offers extra peace of mind with its IP69 classification. However, the iQOO Neo 10 is highly recommended if you're looking for the best deal.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.