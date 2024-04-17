Realme Narzo 70x 5G is Set to Launch as a Budget Smartphone

The company's next 5G Narzo smartphone, the Narzo 70x 5G, will arrive in India on April 24, according to Realme. According to sources, the business claims that this would be the quickest 45W charging phone available for under Rs 12,000 in the market.

Advertisment

Specifications Narzo 70x (Confirmed)

Realme has officially confirmed that the upcoming phone will boast a capacious 5000mAh battery, a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. While the unveiled design and specifications seem reminiscent of the Realme P1 5G recently launched in India, we can anticipate fresh color variants to adorn this new model.

Just to recap, the Realme P1 5G sports a sizable 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, with configurations reaching up to 8GB of RAM. It operates on the Realme UI 5.0, built upon the robust Android 14 platform. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its 50MP primary camera complemented by a 2MP depth sensor, while selfies shine with the 16MP front-facing lens.

Advertisment

Realme P1 5G Specifications

Feature Realme P1 5G Launch Date April 15, 2024 Display 6.67-inch touchscreen, 120 Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution (2400x1080 pixels) RAM 6GB, 8GB Operating System Android 14 Battery 5000mAh, supports 45W Fast Charging Rear Camera Dual setup: 50MP primary, 2MP secondary Front Camera 16MP Storage 128GB, 256GB Colors Peacock Green, Phoenix Green Protection IP54 dust and water protection Connectivity Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, USB Type-C Sensors In-display fingerprint sensor

Advertisment

The Realme P1 is available solely in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants, with a starting price of Rs. 15,999. However, the upcoming Narzo 70x 5G is expected to offer a 4GB + 128GB option, potentially featuring an introductory discount or special pricing with specific cards. Once launched, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G will be accessible on Amazon as well as realme.com.

Also Read

Realme P1 vs Poco X6 Neo (pcquest.com)