Realme Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x launched: All details!

The new Realme smartphones that have been introduced in the popular Narzo phone line of Realme in India are the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x Smartphones. Prior to its next line of number-series, Realme has already launched Narzo 90 in India. The range of products consists of Realme Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x which occupy the low-mid segment.

The devices will be aimed at heavy users and people who are always mobile with a long-lasting battery life supported by a huge 7 000mAh Titan battery, and fast 60W charging to reduce their downtimes as much as possible. Realme Narzo 90 series also has a better display quality and cameras than its predecessor Narzo 80 series that was launched earlier this year. Both gadgets target the middle-level customers and are assured to be high-performing with large batteries and screens with enhanced features. This is what you need to know about the Realme Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x.

Realme Narzo 90: Design and display

Realme Narzo 90 has a smooth, sporty design with a 6.57-inch FHD + AMOLED screen that has a resolution of 1080x2372 pixels. The panel has a maximum brightness of 1400 nits of image, which provides vivid images even in the extreme sunlight. Realme has applied DT Star D + glass on top in order to make it durable.

This display technology introduces a smoother transition, a higher contrast and the reproduction of colors will be accurate- ideal in streaming, gaming, and multimedia.

Performance and storage

The Narzo 90 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, which is an octa-core processor that is power efficient and multi-task. The smartphone is supplied with up to 8GB of RAM, which guarantees the flawless operation of apps and the lack of delays when playing a game or doing tasks simultaneously.

Storage capacity reaches to 128GB with further expansion of 1TB through microSD card which provides the users with ample space in apps and videos as well as huge photo collections.

Camera capabilities

The Realme Narzo 90 has a dual rear camera setup in the camera department with a 50MP primary sensor (f/1.8) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.2) which is used in portrait shots and also in edge detection. On the front side, it carries a great 50MP selfie camera, which can be used to take sharp and high-resolution photos and other social media content.

Software and battery

The handset is powered by Android 15 and Realme UI 6.0 that provide a clean and easy-to-use interface. One of the main highlights is that it has a 7,000mAh battery with the help of 60W fast charging which gives the user the confidence of using it throughout the day and on-demand top-ups as well.

Realme Narzo 90x: Performance variant

Narzo 90 was launched alongside Narzo 90x, which was designed to meet the needs of the users that require more refresh rates display and power efficiency. Narzo 90x will be running on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip supported by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory, which could be expanded to add more convenience.

Display and camera

Realme Narzo 90x has a 6.8inch HD + display with 1520x720 pixels. It has a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness, which is great to gamers, and users who consume scrolling heavy content and need smooth images.

On the photography front it has a 50MP rear and an 8MP front facing camera, with features of AI optimization to take clearer, balanced pictures.

Battery and charging

Narzo 90x is powered by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 60W fast charging, as a perfect balance between battery life and charge.

Realme is optimising its middle-end line with Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x. Customers will be assured of a great deal of performance, long battery duration and multi-purpose camera features, but with a beautiful price tag. These gadgets appear to be strong competitors in the smartphone market in India where customers are value-oriented.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.