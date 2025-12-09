Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G: What to expect from the upcoming launch

Realme is preparing to roll its next low-end 5G series in India, the Narzo 90 Series 5G. The teaser, which was published through an Amazon microsite, proves the presence of two new models - probably the Realme Narzo 90 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G. Both the phones will be Amazon Specials, which implies that they will be sold only through Amazon India at the time of their launch. Read further to know more details about the Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G.

Realme Narzo 90 Series: Design and teaser details

The teaser in comic style discloses two handsets which have varied camera layout. One of them has a deco that reminds of iPhone 16 Pro Max, like Narzo 80 Pro 5G, meaning that it is probably Narzo 90 Pro 5G. The other handset has a rectangular-shaped camera module that has vertically-aligned lenses, which are similar to the Narzo 80x 5G, but alludes to its successor, the Narzo 90x 5G. The two models adhere to the recent styling of the Realme, which features flat glasses and rounded corners, providing a trendy appearance to the low-end consumers.

Realme Narzo 90 Series: Expected upgrades

Although they have not been fully announced, the microsite puts some of the exciting upgrades on teasing. Such themes as supercharged and power maxed imply huge batteries and rapid charging, which are points of sale among low-end users. The branding of the Snap Sharp implies that the camera should have better features, whereas the Glow Maxed implies that a display has a high peak brightness and can be conveniently used in the sun.

What’s next

Realme has also indicated that it will share more information about the Narzo 90 Series 5G, with the slogan: The Plot Gets Thicker. This means that it will release more features and probably pricing on launch. To the supporters of the Narzo series by Realme, the new one will offer them good performance, improved cameras, and displays at a low cost.

