Realme Narzo 90 Series_ Know all details before 16 Dec launch

Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G will be marketed in India starting next week and the prices of both smartphones are also available online. As the launch is scheduled in a few days, Realme will probably launch the Narzo 90 series at competitive prices and capabilities that will appeal to the users in the average segment. The prices released point to the fact that Realme is trying to provide flagship-caliber designs at a relatively low price point, and the Narzo 90 series can be considered a valuable choice due to the combination of value and performance in the Indian market.

Realme Narzo 90 Series price in India (Expected)

The price in India of the two forthcoming Narzo series phones, is published by tech blogger Paras Guglani on X, known as passionategeekz. Although the Realme Narzo 90 5G is reported to be sold at Rs17,999 in the country, the Narzo 90x 5G may sell at Rs14,999. These are also the introductory bank offers and discounts. Therefore the MRP of both the handsets may be increased. It is worth considering that the mentioned information shall be accepted with a grain of salt, as the given technological company has not unveiled the prices.

Assuming this to be the case, then a slightly high price increase could be experienced between the Realme Narzo 90x 5G and the Narzo 80x 5G, which was introduced in India in April with an initial price of Rs. Rs.13,999 in the 6GB + 128GB configuration. In the meantime, its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage would cost one Rs14,999. Conversely, the actual Narzo 90 5G might be sold at a relatively cheaper price, as compared to the Narzo 80 Pro 5G that was sold at a price of Rs19,999 at the time of its release in 8GB RAM / 128GB storage option.

Realme Narzo 90 Series: Expected features

Narzo 90 will come in various performance and price-protected packages; MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The phones will have large AMOLED screens with high refresh rates, powerful battery life and charging capabilities. All of these, along with the pricing leak, lead to the assumption that Narzo 90 series will come across as a strong offering to affordable shoppers who will be able to buy a solid smartphone without emptying their wallets.

Colour options

The Chinese technology company has also updated the dedicated microsite on the Realme Narzo 90 series on Amazon on its own to display the colour options of the two phones. Vanilla Narzo 90 5G will be confirmed to be sold in Victory Gold and Carbon Black colourways, whereas Narzo 90x 5G will be offered to buy through the e-commerce platform and through the Realme India online store in the Nitro Blue and Flash Blue colours. The standard model is taunted to have a mass of 181g, and 7.79mm in thickness.

On December 16, Realme will release the Narzo 90 series in India. The two handsets as indicated above will contain 7,000mAh Titan batteries that have 60W wired fast charging capabilities. Moreover, the Narzo vanilla Narzo 90 5G will be equipped with bypass charge and wired reverse charge. It is said to be IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistant.

