Best Realme phones under Rs15000: Realme Narzo 70x, Narzo 80x and more

Realme has indeed brought a new level of competition in the phone market. Although the brand was not well recognised as the one that offers affordable options, it becomes tall among the best decisions to make when aiming at powerful but affordable devices. Nowadays, speaking about fashionable designs, quality work, and powerful 5G connections, Realme comes to mind at once.

Whether you need the best Realme phones below Rs15,000 or not, the newest collection of the brand makes sure that there is something suited to every pocket. The Realme P1 5G, Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, Realme Narzo 80x 5G, Realme C67 5G, Realme C73 5G and Realme 12x 5G are some of the models that have made it to our list and each of them has its own unique performance, design, and value. Here is a list of Best Realme phones under Rs15000 for you.

What is special about Realme phones?

Display & Refresh rate: Most of these models have 120Hz or high refresh displays that were formerly uncommon in this price range.

Value of Camera: At the given price, Realme provides 50MP primary cameras or powerful secondary cameras.

Connectivity: 5G is no longer a high-end only feature - a number of options offer 5G at less than Rs15,000 to be future-proofed.

Battery and Endurance: The battery and efficient chip are normally featured in these models, and thus reduced compromises.

Affordability: Confirmed lists indicate that these Realme phones can be found at approximately or below Rs15,000 with features normally found in higher-priced categories.

Realme P1 5G

Realme P1 5G is a good option when one wants a 5G connection but does not wish to spend the money. It has 8GB of RAM memory and 128GB internal memory, which makes this phone very effective in multitasking and has enough memory to store applications, pictures and games. Its powerful processor gives it a smooth everyday usage and makes it perfect to those students and professionals who use their phones as a way of work and entertainment.

A student studying online, watching lectures, and multi-tasking on different apps can rely on the P1 5G to keep up without buffering.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G

The Narzo 70x 5G is tailored to appeal to multimedia consumers with its large 6.72-inch Full HD+ display which increases the enjoyment of the video streaming and gaming experience. The phone also has a customisable 50MP + 2MP two rear cameras, which capture clear and luminous photographs. This is an ideal phone that suits casual photographers and social media users with the need to have a good display and camera quality at a good price.

Narzo 70x can be deployed by an aspiring social media influencer to take beautiful photos and produce content without any complications.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

The Narzo 70 Turbo excels in photography by having 50MP dual rear cameras and a high-resolution 16MP front camera, which is perfect to the selfie lovers and vloggers. It has a good user experience and has enough storage of 128GB. This is a model that is applicable to users who value performance of the cameras at a low price.

Video chat and social media lovers who consume content created by others will love the phone because it has a strong selfie feature and it has space to store apps and other media.







Realme Narzo 80x 5G

The Narzo 80x 5G is also very good in battery performance with an enormous 6000mAh battery with a 45W fast charging to ensure that it can travel longer without needing a charge and also charges very fast. It has IP69 water and dust resistance and this feature makes it one of the best the active users would need it to be durable. The large battery will sustain intensive activities such as playing games and watching videos without charging it regularly.

This is best suited to those who do a lot of traveling and are outdoor enough to require a phone that is durable enough to make it through long days in the wilderness.

Realme C67 5G

The C67 5G is an affordable model that provides an entry into the 5G network, along with a suitable 50MP main camera that can take crisp photos in different light situations. The phone is suitable to those users who are seeking simple 5G connectivity but focused on photography at a relatively affordable price.

The C67 5G will work well as a backup phone or the first time smartphone buyers.

Realme C73 5G

The C73 5G is the other low-cost model that provides decent 5G connectivity with a balance of features that support daily use. It is appropriate among those users who desire a simple smartphone that can support calls, media and social networking with no slowing down.

C73 5G can be used by students and users who want an affordable and simple phone that has modern connection.

Realme 12x 5G

The Realme 12x 5G also comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, which is specific to power users at a low cost. It is both a great multi-tasker and a medium level gamer with its powerful processor and plenty of memory and a sleek design.

This phone will be a good choice to young professionals and casual gamers who require extra memory and storage at an affordable cost.







Best Realme phones under Rs15000: Price

Realme P1 5G is priced at approximately Rs12,300 to Rs14,999 depending on the 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB models.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G is retailing at around Rs13,999 to Rs14,999 based on storage up to 128GB.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: This device is sold at approximately Rs13,999 in the variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G : Around Rs14,999 to RS15,000 and has a huge battery with quick charging.

Realme C67 5G : It sells at low-end prices usually below Rs15,000 on 50MP camera models.

Realme C73 5G : Typically costs less than Rs15,000, which offers inexpensive 5G.

Realme 12x 5G: The product will be available in various models, such as 128 GB of storage and 6GB RAM at prices starting at Rs15,000.

All these Realme phones have a unique selling point in the category of Best Realme phones under Rs15000, either display, battery, camera or connectivity. No matter your lifestyle and priorities, there is a Realme phone here to suit your needs without any compromise in its quality or performance.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.