realme P1 5G: Is it a good choice under 20000 for Indian users?

The realme P1 5G is a fascinating addition to the smartphone market as it will give a strong performance and a premium user experience in an affordable range. It's sleekly designed, has impressive specifications, and has a strong camera system which makes realme P1 aim to be ahead of its competitors' budget.

realme P1 Unique Features

It comes with an AMOLED display of 120Hz resolution, which features vivid colors and incredibly smooth visuals- ideal for playing games and using media. Moreover, this panel includes Sunlight Screen technology and features an in-display fingerprint reader for easy, secure access to the device.

Well, P1 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset that can smoothly handle gaming along with Smart 5G technology for seamless connectivity. It also has a 7-layer VC Cooling System, allowing it to maintain optimal performance and prevent the phone from overheating during multiple tasks.

realme P1 Specifications

Display: The smartphone is wrapped in a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling smooth and visuals lively; it further supports Sunlight Screen technology that ensures that your content can read in bright outdoor conditions.

Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G processor, the realme P1 boasts strong performance and efficient multi-tasking capability which makes this device for gaming and heavy applications.

Camera System: It comes with a 50MP AI rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. With this, one can capture great photographs and even shoot in Night Mode and HDR. The front camera features a 16MP sensor, ideal for selfies.

Battery and Charging: With a substantial 5000mAh battery, the realme P1 supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, enabling users to charge from 0 to 50% in just about 27 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.

Cooling System: The device incorporates a 7-layer VC Cooling System, which helps maintain optimal performance during intensive tasks by preventing overheating.

Design: The realme P1, inspired by the beauty of a phoenix, brings out a distinct design language that creates an image of feathers in the wind and comes in the most striking colors, such as Phoenix Red and Peacock Green.

Connectivity: It comes with dual SIM capability with 5G and hence offers super fast internet and excellent connectivity besides having Wi-Fi 6, to provide faster and better wireless connectivity.

Pros

Excellent Display: The realme P1 is equipped with 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate; it supports amazing colors and crisp visuals for an excellent gaming experience and is great for media usage as well.

Strong Performance: The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset powers the smartphone, which performs very well in its class, multitasking, and gaming without much of a problem.

Fast Charging and Battery Life: It has a 5000mAh battery and 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, meaning it can charge from 0 to 50% in just about 27 minutes, and users will be able to stay connected without recharging too often.

Cons

Camera Limitations: The 50MP primary camera does its job well under good lighting, but low-light photography is considered average, and users who prefer camera quality might be a little disappointed.

Plastic Build Quality: It has a plastic back, which feels less premium than the competitors using glass or metal materials. This could potentially affect the overall durability and aesthetic appeal of the phone.

Bloatware and Ads: The user interface comes with many pre-installed apps and ads, which would reduce the general user experience and may need more management from users.

