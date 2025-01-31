What changes will Starlink connectivity bring to the iPhone users with iOS 18.3?

Apple iOS 18.3 is now available among users with a lot of new features and a major update that has introduced Starlink connectivity, a new satellite connection. After introducing satellite connectivity features in 2022, iOS 18.3 has further improved the functionality.

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple kept it secret and started working with Space X and T-Mobiles for better connectivity and to bring Starlink satellite connectivity to the iPhone.

Reports have it that T-Mobile is testing an early version of the Starlink service with some select iPhones. The trials took place around the time Apple released iOS 18.3, which the company did not mention during its roll-out changes.

How does Starlink connectivity work?

They do something slightly different when users send a message in Starlink-enabled areas where they do not have cellular coverage-according to the company. If a T-Mobile iPhone loses network signal, eligible devices in the Starlink program attempt to connect to SpaceX satellites. Users also can activate satellite texting via the Globalstar menu or reach emergency services through Apple.

The current service is text-only, but SpaceX and T-Mobile are going to add voice and data capabilities soon. Meanwhile, the availability of the service is restricted to the US alone, unlike Globalstar-based connectivity by Apple, which supports several countries. SpaceX is also planning to add Starlink capabilities to other mobile carriers around the world.

Another report from Bloomberg also highlighted an important difference: Apple's satellite service requires users to point the iPhone towards the sky to make a connection; Starlink, on the other hand, works seamlessly even if the phone happens to be in a pocket.

iOS 18.3 Update: What's New?

In addition to Starlink, iOS 18.3 brings in several feature enhancements and additions.

Calculator Operations Return: It restores the repeated operations feature the Calculator app has brought with iOS 17 and iOS 18 taken away from it. iPhone users who regularly depend on repeated operations for a quick calculation would love to get it back again.

New iPhone 16 series features

Camera controls have improved on the iPhone 16 series. This update allows the user to take photos using Auto Exposure and Auto Focus Lock by long-pressing the Camera Control button.

It brings a new Visual Intelligence feature. Users can scan posters with event information, and calendar entries will be automatically created. The feature can identify plants and animals in real-time, a perfect tool for nature lovers.

Improved Notification Summaries: The new notification summaries now appear in italics to make them easy to distinguish from regular notifications.

Genmoji and Security Enhancements

Creating and using Genmoji is now made seamless across Messages and other supported apps. Regarding security, 20 vulnerabilities in iOS 18.3 were addressed, in addition to several safeguards to lock out unauthorized access to sensitive audio and visual data on iPhones.

