Realme P4 Lite launch offers bring price down to Rs 8,999 on Flipkart

The Realme P4 Lite sale in India has officially begun, bringing a massive 6,300mAh battery to the entry-level smartphone segment. On February 20, Realme officially released the P4 Lite in India by introducing a huge 6,300mAh battery to the low-end category. This low-end smartphone is currently sold through the online store of Flipkart and the Realme online store that provides remarkable endurance and some simple daily useful functions. It is available in variants of 4GB+64GB (Rs 9,999), 4GB +128GB (Rs 11,999), in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black and Sea Blue and is even better when using coupons or bank offers where the first time buyer can get a discount of Rs1,000.

Realme P4 Lite Flipkart sale

The Realme P4 Lite Flipkart sale includes launch discounts and bank offers for first-time buyers. The Realme P4 Lite price in India starts at Rs 9,999, making it one of the most affordable phones with a large battery. Realme P4 Lite is the middle-price range that appeals to all middle-income buyers who want to have extensive battery life without spending more than necessary. The basic model will cost Rs9,999, and the option with increased storage will cost Rs11,999. Under Realme P4 Lite launch offers, buyers can get an instant Rs 1,000 discount using select bank cards. Introductory deals have an introductory offer of 1000 off through bank offers which bring down the effective price of Rs8,999 and Rs10,999 respectively. Android 15 is powered by Realme UI and this dual-SIM handset has been launched with the latest software experience that is free of bugs and up to date.

Realme P4 Lite battery and build

The Realme P4 Lite specifications include a 6.74-inch HD+ display, Unisoc T7250 processor and Android 15-based Realme UI. The Realme P4 Lite battery packs a massive 6,300mAh capacity, designed for users who want multi-day usage without frequent charging. However, the core of the P4 Lite lies in the mammoth battery capacity of the 6,300mAh that can be used throughout the day to support the usage of the device on heavy social media scrolling, video streaming, and even calls. It is capable of 15W wired charging to charge decently quick in its category. The IP54 dust and splash protection provides a durability factor against daily accidents, whereas the profile of 7.94mm and weight of 201g makes the product pocket-friendly. An unlocking fingerprint scanner mounted at the side gives fast and dependable response. With its 6,300mAh cell, the phone positions itself as a budget smartphone with a big battery for daily heavy users.

Realme P4 Lite features

Key Realme P4 Lite features include an IP54 rating, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 90Hz refresh rate. Realme provides the P4 Lite with a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen (720x1,600 pixels) with 90Hz refresh rate to scroll through applications and feed smoothly. It can achieve peak brightness of 563 nits under 180Hz touch sampling and 83.5% NTSC colour gamut, which is good enough to watch in the house and use outdoors in casual conditions. Although not the sharpest of flagship level, it provides vivid colours to the budget media use.

Performance and cameras

The Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset (1.8GHz peak, 12nm process) paired with the Mali G57 MP1 supports light gaming, multitasking and social apps without hiccups. A single rear sensor (13MP, f/2.2, 76.5deg FOV) is located in the square camera module and is used to shoot daylight and record 1080p/30fps video, with a 5MP front camera providing selfies. It has connectivity options of 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and multi-GNSS. The Realme P4 Lite Android 15 experience ensures the latest security updates and smoother UI performance.

The Realme P4 Lite is not focused on flashy design but on a marathon battery life, thus it is ideal to users who are focused on performance more than the flashy design. It is a good low-end choice at this price with launch discounts.





