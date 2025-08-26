Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G launched in India: Check best price on Flipkart

The Realme P4 series launch has created quite a buzz in India, bringing powerful smartphones with premium features and massive 7,000mAh batteries to the budget and mid-range segments. I am excited with how Realme has provided much value in these products considering the affordable prices. Both Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G are now available on Flipkart and Realme’s official store, offering excellent performance backed by flagship-level chipsets, fast charging, and vibrant displays.

Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G launched in India: Check price and offers on Flipkart

The Realme P4 Pro 5G sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED 4D Curve+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i for premium durability. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with Hyper Vision AI technology to make gaming and photography more exciting. The 7,000mAh battery is rated at 80W fast charging, meaning that it is capable of powering heavy usage. The pro model will be available on Flipkart at prices beginning at around Rs 24,999 and with compelling bank discounts, along with exchange offer.

Model Variant Price on Flipkart (INR) Available Colors Bank/Exchange Offers Realme P4 5G 6GB RAM / 128GB Rs18,499 Engine Blue, Forge Red, Steel Grey Rs2,500 instant bank discount with select cards Realme P4 5G 8GB RAM / 128GB Rs19,499 Engine Blue, Forge Red, Steel Grey Rs2,500 instant bank discount with select cards Realme P4 5G 8GB RAM / 256GB Rs21,499 Engine Blue, Forge Red, Steel Grey Rs2,500 instant bank discount with select cards Realme P4 Pro 5G 8GB RAM / 128GB Approx. Rs24,999 Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, Midnight Ivy Bank discounts and exchange offers available Realme P4 Pro 5G 12GB RAM / 256GB Higher price tier Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, Midnight Ivy Bank discounts and exchange offers available

The Realme P4 5G is designed with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and has the same sized battery and fast charge as on the base model. Pricing The P4 5G will cost Rs 18,499 in the 6GB/ 128GB and Rs 21,499 in 8GB/ 256GB variants. The gadget also comes in Engine Blue, Forge Red and Steel Grey.

Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G: Specifications comparison

Feature Realme P4 Pro 5G Realme P4 5G Display 6.8-inch AMOLED, 144Hz, Gorilla Glass 7i 6.77-inch AMOLED, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 7400 RAM Options Up to 12GB LPDDR4X 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Cameras 50MP Sony IMX896 (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide 50MP + 8MP Ultra-wide Front Camera 50MP OV50D 16MP Battery 7,000mAh, 80W wired fast charging, 10W reverse charging 7,000mAh, 80W wired fast charging Operating System Android 15, Realme UI 6 Android 15, Realme UI 6 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB-C 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB-C Colours Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, Midnight Ivy Engine Blue, Forge Red, Steel Grey Price Starting (INR) Rs 24,999 Rs 18,499

The release of the Realme P4 Pro 5G and the Realme P4 5G on the Flipkart platform is an important one because they offer quality performance, a good battery, and fast charging to those who purchase a budget phone on Flipkart. These devices have clearly filled in the void of value and innovation and the Realme P4 series is a prime offering that application-oriented users and mobile gamers in general should consider.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.