Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G launched in India: First-ever 7,000mAh battery smartphone

The entry of the new devices, the Realme P4 Pro 5G, and Realme P4 5G phones, has increased the threshold in the Indian smartphone market. So what is the headliner? Both devices come equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery—the first of its kind, making them true powerhouses for users who never want to worry about the draining battery. What is special about the P4 series is that, rather than compromising on the battery capacity, Realme promises to provide these battery capacities and catering to them is flagship-grade performance, sophisticated AI camera features, high-speed charging, and high-end display technology in a thin and fashionable body. Read further to know about the Realme P4 Pro 5G, and Realme P4 5G phones speciality in the Indian smartphone market.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Price in India and sale details

The Realme P4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs24,999 for 8GB+128GB. There are some higher variants with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB affording Rs26,999 and Rs.28,999, respectively. Launch discounts allow up to Rs3,000 discount on choose cards, an extra Rs.2,000 exchange discount multiple, and three-month no cost EMIs. The phone is available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy colors, with sales commencing August 27 via the Realme India site, Flipkart, and retail stores.

The Realme P4 5G comes with 6GB paired with 128GB storage with a starting price of Rs.18,499, and 8GB of RAM + 128GB and 256GB priced at Rs.19,499 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. It has color options that include Engine Blue, Forge Red, and Steel Grey. The bank discounts and early bird sale benefits available to the buyers will be available ahead of its open release on August 25.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Specifications, features, and power breakthrough

The highlight of the Realme P4 Pro 5G is its 7,000mAh battery—outpacing most so-called “big battery” smartphones on the market. Along with the fast charging of 80W and reverse charging of 10W, it can last a whole day and many days even to heavy users. The device features a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

Performance is handled by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, Hyper Vision AI chip, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It features advanced cooling, support of BGMI at 1.5K resolution/144fps and Realme UI 6 on Android 15.

The camera system is also top notch: 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor with OIS, and 8MP ultrawide and 50MP front camera, capable of 4K60 video. AI features such as AI Landscape, AI Snap Mode, Party Mode, and Text Scanner will make the creative capture easy.

Realme P4 5G: Flagship battery and AI, midrange price

The vanilla Realme P4 5G also packs the landmark 7,000mAh battery and 80W charging, setting it apart from competitors at this price. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 alongside the Hyper Vision chip, it sports a 6.77-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness. The phone is just 7.58mm thick.

The camera specifications involve the 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 16MP selfie. Edit Genie and Travel Snap are the features that increase creativity and convenience.

Realme P4 Series: Specifications

Feature Realme P4 Pro 5G Realme P4 5G Battery 7,000mAh, 80W charge, 10W reverse 7,000mAh, 80W charge, 10W reverse Main Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Display 6.8" FHD+ 4D Curve+ AMOLED, 144Hz, 6,500 nits 6.77" AMOLED, 144Hz, 4,500 nits RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR4X, Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Up to 8GB RAM, Up to 256GB storage Main Camera 50MP Sony IMX896 (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide 50MP + 8MP ultrawide Front Camera 50MP OV50D, 4K60 video 16MP, AI features OS Android 15 (Realme UI 6) Android 15 (Realme UI 6) Special Features Hyper Vision AI chip, BGMI 1.5K@144fps, cooling, Gorilla Glass 7i, IP65/IP66 Hyper Vision AI chip, AI Edit Genie, slim 7.58mm Colors Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, Midnight Ivy Engine Blue, Forge Red, Steel Grey Sale Start August 27 August 25 (Early Bird: August 20) Price (India) From Rs24,999 From Rs18,499

The Realme P4 range introduces a new era of battery technology so that the phone will not discharge in the middle of work, games, and creativity. By pairing the first-ever 7,000mAh ultra-fast charging battery with high-end cameras, powerful AI, and premium displays, Realme rewrites what users can expect from a high-value smartphone, setting a new industry benchmark for battery life in 2025.



