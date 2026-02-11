Realme P4 Power vs P4 Pro: Big battery or better camera, what matters more to you?

The Realme P4 Power vs P4 Pro comparison highlights two of the best battery phones under Rs30,000, focusing on performance, endurance and display quality. Realme P4 Power and P4 Pro are released in January 2026 and are aimed at buyers in the mid-range segment with an epic battery and performance under Rs30,000. Confirmed on the Realme India page, Flipkart, GSMArena, 91mobiles and Beebom- these phones are alike in terms of Amoled screen and yet have a lot of differences.

Realme P4 Power specifications and Realme P4 Pro specifications: Design and build

In terms of Realme P4 Power specifications and Realme P4 Pro specifications, both phones offer IP69-rated durability and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Realme P4 Power and P4 Pro are both constructed with strong and modern components with plastic frames that are not so expensive but still durable with a Gorilla Glass 7i on the front of the devices that have better resistance to scratches and drops than the typical glass on most competitors. They have the highest IP66/68/69 ratings, i.e, high dust intrusion resistance, up to 1.5m of water submersion and high-pressure jets, and is certified under MIL-STD-810H standard of military durability at shocks, vibration, extreme temperatures, and changes in altitude, which is why either phone can be trusted to be resilient to shocks, vibrations, intense temperatures, or changing altitudes.

P4 Pro is a best seller in day-to-day ergonomics because it is slim and light, 7.68mm-thick and weighing 189 grams, which is a smooth iPhone feel in the hands easy to carry all day without feeling tired, one handed usage on a day-to-day basis, perfect to those who value smooth style and single hand function on their daily commuting or in casual use. In the meantime, the P4 Power is 9.08mm thick and 219 gram weight, which is purposefully made heavy to fit its huge battery but helps to increase structural rigidity during rough handling, such as drops on concrete or bumpy rides but can get bulky in tight jeans or a small hand.

The quad-curved edges (the glass bending on four sides) give a bezel-less appearance and increase grip comfort and minimize the number of accidental palm touches when gaming or scrolling. P4 Pro is the winner in terms of portability and high-quality handling; P4 Power is the one that is picked in terms of roughness, lifestyle.

Display

Realme P4 Power and P4 Pro both have the same impressive display: a 6.8-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2780x1264 pixels (about 1.5K). The two operate at an incredibly smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which makes animations and scrolling through social media, as well as playing a game, feel buttery smooth-- put in mind buttery transitions in PUBG Mobile or social media Reels.

They are compatible with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision so that when Netflix or YouTube HDR content is streamed, they display movies in more vivid colors and finer details. Peak brightness reaches a mind-popping 6,500 nits on the P4 Power (confirmed as the highest in local testing), and the P4 Pro can also achieve the same high HDR brightness--both can read facial expressions in daylight, and few sub-Rs30k phones can do so.

Quad-curved (edges curve on all 4 sides) gives better immersion in edge-to-edge gaming/movies, and provides more comfort in one hand-grip. Gorilla Glass 7i is resistant to scratches/drops, and it is more robust than generic glass. There are no differences, as both screens dramatically beat such competitors as Moto Edge 60 or Nothing Phone 3a in terms of smoothness, vibrancy, and usability and is a real tie.

Realme P4 Power vs P4 Pro: Performance and software

The Realme P4 Pro Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 delivers stronger gaming performance, while the Realme P4 Power Dimensity 7400 focuses on stable everyday usage. Realme P4 Pro utilises the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which is a middle-range powerhouse with a score of about 1.1 million on the AnTuTu benchmarks which is equivalent to outstanding performance on challenging tasks. This CPU keeps 60fps gaming in games such as BGMI or Genshin Impact rock solid with the long sessions without major frame drops, due to its high-efficiency Mali-G715 graphics and substantially better heat management. It allows up to 12GB RAM + 256GB (or 8GB LPDDR5X RAM + 128GB storage) and allows connecting with ease, multitasking like it should, with up to 20 apps running at the same time smoothly with a split-screen experience.

Comparatively, the Realme P4 Power has the Dimensity 7400 Ultra, reaching approximately 1 million AnTuTu, good enough to run everyday apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and light-browsing unless the user goes on an extended gaming spurt, where it becomes apparent that the phone starts to overheat and throttles to stabilise the performance. It is the same in terms of RAM/storage capacity as the Pro but is slower with heavy loads.

On software, the P4 Power is released on Android 16 + Realme UI 6.0, and is assured of 3 major upgrades and 4 years of security patches to last longer. P4 Pro begins with Android 15, which has slightly fewer OS updates overall, but both have clean, lightly bloated interfaces including AI capabilities, such as photo editing. Both of them do not provide a microSD expansion, and rely on the internal UFS 3.1 speed. Gamers and those sensitive to power should select the Pro; those of the casual should consider the Power as having no problems at all.

Battery and charging

With a 10,001mAh cell, the Realme P4 Power battery is currently the largest in its segment and targets heavy users and travellers. The Realme P4 power is an extreme battery with a capacity of 10,001mAh that it boasts as the largest in India providing up to 3 days of mixed use (social media, calls, light streaming) or, in real-life tests, 21 hours of constant video playback, which makes it an absolute endurance champion when it comes to the battery of users who do not like to charge their phone regularly. It combines this with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, which provides a full charge in about 40 minutes between 0-100, and 27W reverse wired charging to charge another device, such as earbuds or smartwatch, concurrently, so that it has more useful utility when travelling or as a power bank alternative.

In comparison, the Realme P4 Pro has a still-solid 7,000mAh battery, which offers consistent 2-day battery life (around 17 hours video) with the same 80W SuperVOOC charge rate to charge quickly, but no reverse charging. The 80W charger is provided in the package of both models, as well as, no secrets. P4 Power scores much higher with the smartphone users, digital nomads or heavy streamers who value the unplugged freedom whereas the P4 Pro satisfies the needs of everyday people without the extra bulk.

Realme P4 Power vs P4 Pro: Cameras

Photography Realme P4 Pro captures images better than its competitors with its triple rear camera design using a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) to produce a crisp, steady shot during movement or in low-light conditions, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide lens to a wide landscape and a dedicated depth sensor to boost the portrait mode with an accurate edge detection and natural effects of bokeh, and it retains better digital zoom abilities at 3x. On the front, it has a spectacular 50MP selfie camera that is 4K at 60fps with the HDR that can be used to capture the high-quality images and videos of individuals all the time in the most difficult lighting, which is essential to content creators who value the quality of their selfies and smooth video calls like professionals. Rear video capabilities are equal to this prowess with 4K at 60fps HDR capabilities that guarantee the image of the movie with vivid colour and range.

In the meantime, the P4 Power adopts a simplified dual rear camera design, 50MP OIS main + 8MP ultrawide, but omits the depth sensor, leading to simpler portraits, softer zoom above 2x and average but not great low-light performance where noise enters the picture quicker. Its 16MP front camera is capable of a simple selfie and 4K30fps video which are functional in social media but without HDR and the resolution/detailed results of the Pro, thus suitable for a casual shot but not the result of a professional level.

Photography amateurs, vloggers and content producers will enjoy the P4 Pro due to its capability of high detail, video quality and all-in-one functionality; the P4 Power will be just practical without being excessive to shooters of everyday casual life.

Realme P4 Power vs Realme P4 Pro: Comparison Table

Feature Realme P4 Power Realme P4 Pro Winner Price (Base) Rs25,999 (drops to Rs23,999 w/ offers) Rs27,999 (under Rs28k w/ deals) Tie (deals equalise) Thickness/Weight 9.08mm / 219g 7.68mm / 189g P4 Pro (slim/portable) Build Protection IP66/68/69 + MIL-STD-810H, Gorilla Glass 7i IP66/68/69 + MIL-STD-810H, Gorilla Glass 7i Tie Display 6.8" 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 6500nits HDR10+ 6.8" 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+ Tie Processor Dimensity 7400 Ultra (~1M AnTuTu) Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (~1.1M AnTuTu) P4 Pro (gaming) RAM/Storage 8/128GB to 12/256GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 3.1) 8/128GB to 12/256GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 3.1) Tie Software Android 16 + Realme UI 6.0 (3+4 yrs) Android 15 + Realme UI (2+4 yrs) P4 Power (newer OS) Battery 10,001mAh (3-day), 80W + 27W reverse 7,000mAh (2-day), 80W P4 Power (endurance) Rear Camera Dual: 50MP OIS + 8MP UW (4K@30fps) Triple: 50MP OIS + 8MP UW + Depth (4K@60fps HDR) P4 Pro Front Camera 16MP (1080p@30fps) 50MP (4K@60fps HDR) P4 Pro Colours TransSilver/Orange/Blue Midnight Ivy/Green Preference MicroSD No No Tie







Realme P4 Power vs P4 Pro: Pricing

The Realme P4 Power price in India starts at Rs25,999, while the Realme P4 Pro price in India begins at Rs27,999 for the base variant. It starts at Rs25,999 with the entry-level 8GB/128GB model, then rises to Rs27,999 with higher end models such as 8GB/256GB or 12GB/256GB, with regular offers available on Flipkart and at the Realme site, regularly reducing the price of Realme P4 Power to Rs23,999 with bank-offers or exchange-bonuses or package offers. At 8GB/128GB the Realme P4 Pro begins a notch higher at Rs27,999, in the 12GB/256 GB at Rs29,999, but with promotional cashback (e.g., 10% HDFC/ICICI) and no-cost EMI the effective prices become similar, under Rs28,000.

Colours: P4 Power in eye-catching TransSilver, TransOrange, TransBlue (translucent vibes), whereas P4 Pro comes with high-fashion Midnight Ivy and Green. They are both easily available on Flipkart, Amazon, Realme.com, and at other physical shops with warranties.

Final verdict: Realme P4 Power vs Realme P4 Pro

This Realme P4 Power vs P4 Pro comparison shows that buyers must choose between extreme battery life and superior camera performance. Choose the P4 Pro when you need ultra-slim 7.68mm dimensions to carry it anywhere, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 better gaming / multitasking power, and high-quality content photography through advanced cameras (triple rear + 50MP 4K@60fps selfie) - it is the moderate premium with most users. The P4 Power is the choice when viability to the game-changing 10,001mAh battery (3-day life) is a top value to travelers, heavy streamers or power-bank options, though slight compromises in slimness and camera agility are made. Both stamp the sub-Rs30k part with collective stellar performances and 80W charging; endurance chasers lean Power, all-rounder Pro.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.