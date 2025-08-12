Realme P4 Series launch: Dual chipset technology sets new standard under Rs30000

With an expected flagship-like gaming and multimedia functionality but a low price, the Realme P4 series is an attractive choice of device to gamers, binge-watchers, or power users. In this article, a comprehensive report on the Realme P4 series launch is provided, covering its dual chipset technology, screen functionality, performance, probable costs, battery capacity and camera characteristics. Read further to know more about the Realme P4 Series launch and the new dual chipset technology.

Realme P4 Series: Launch

On August 20, 2025, Realme will launch the Indian market in the mid-premium smartphone segment with the first release of its all-new P4 line. Realme has two models in the lineup Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro where both models are based on a unique dual chipset architecture for high performance and smart efficiency. The new devices will go on sale on Flipkart and at the official Realme India site, with the official launch set to begin at 12 PM IST.

Realme P4 Series: Dual chipset technology

A dual chipset architecture is at the core of the Realme P4 series by being made of a high-performance Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and the HyperVision AI Chipset co-developed by Realme and Pixelworks. This arrangement allows the phone to allocate challenging tasks to the chips-snapdragon performs essential tasks and heavy workloads, hyperVision AI chipstreams real-time graphics and AI and display optimisations. This means that users enjoy almost flagship level performance, high-resolution graphics, consistent frame rates and cool operation even when continuously used in stressful applications such as video streaming and gaming.

The HyperVision AI Chipset makes it the first dedicated graphics chip in India sub-Rs 30,000 category and introduces various smart display capabilities:

AI Hyper Clarity for sharper visuals

Seamless animations and gaming through AI Hyper Motion

HDR which is always-on and allows seeing an excellent clear colour-rich display irrespective of the lighting conditions

Even this combination supports up to 1.5K resolution, up to 144FPS gaming, and up to 120FPS smooth streaming, an example in the mid-range phones.

Realme P4 Series: Design and colours

The Realme P4 Pro will be available in three dynamic colour options:

Steel Grey: Sleek and minimalistic

Engine Blue: Bold and modern

Forge Red: Youthful and energetic

The design sports slim bezels, a premium metal frame, and an exclusive finish for a sophisticated in-hand feel.

Realme P4 Series: Pricing and updates

The pricing of both Realme P4 and P4 Pro will be less than Rs30000. Realme is committing to three significant upgrades to Android and four security patches on a regular basis equating to the same commitment made previously on P series phones.

Realme P4 Series: Specifications

Specification Realme P4 Pro Realme P4 Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 AI Chipset HyperVision AI Chip (Pixelworks) HyperVision AI Chip (Pixelworks) Display 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR, AI Motion 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR Performance Antutu score >1.1 million Antutu score >1.1 million Gaming 144FPS, AI HyperMotion 120FPS, AI HyperMotion Cooling GT Performance Engine 3.0 GT Performance Engine 3.0 RAM/Storage Expected up to 12GB/256GB Expected up to 8GB/128GB Camera (Rear) 64MP main + AI triple lens 50MP main + AI dual lens Camera (Front) 32MP (Selfie) 16MP (Selfie) Battery 5,000mAh, 100W fast charging 5,000mAh, 67W fast charging Colours Steel Grey, Engine Blue, Forge Red Grey, Blue, Red Android Updates 3 major + 4 years security 3 major + 4 years security OS Realme UI 7 (Android 16) Realme UI 7 (Android 16) Availability August 20, Flipkart & Realme India August 20, Flipkart & Realme India Expected Price Under Rs30,000 Under Rs30,000

The Realme P4 series is all set to establish a new dimension of versatile performance and graphics in the mid-segment, making the more possibilities of the true flagship experience, such as the dual chipset technology and enhanced AI graphics available, yet at an affordable price, to the Indian consumers. Being a gamer yourself or simply in need of a smooth phone that will last years of updates, Realme P4 and P4 Pro are worth looking out for in August.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.