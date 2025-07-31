Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro launched in India: Discounts, bank offers, and full specs

Realme has launched two new models of smartphones in its number series in India Realme 15 and Realme 15 pro. The two devices have paid a lot of emphasis on the battery life, smooth design and the new artificial intelligence capabilities and would attract those customers who want to purchase large battery-powered telephones and thin 5G mobile phones. Flipkart, Realme official store, and retail shops are already accepting pre-bookings on both of these handsets. The official sale of the Realme 15 Pro will commence on July 30 at 12 PM IST and come in with lovely launch offers. Read further to know the Realme 15 discounts and bank offers.

Realme 15 Pro and Realme 15: Launch discounts and bank offers

Realme has also ensured that its new smartphones are even more attractive by availing massive launch discounts coupled with some bank offers. In the case of Realme 15 Pro, consumers will receive a discount of Rs 3,000 that has already been applied in the mentioned prices that include four variants 8GB + 128GB storage option at Rs 28,999, 8GB + 256GB at Rs 30,999, 12GB + 256GB storage at Rs 32,999 and 12GB + 512GB storage at Rs 35,999. Meanwhile, the Realme 15 enjoys a Rs 2,000 discount on the price announced marketing the device in 3 variants - 8GB+128GB; Rs 23,999, 8GB+256GB; Rs 25,999, 12GB +256GB; Rs 28,999 under the instant bank offers. Such time-bound discounts and deals are what make the Realme 15 a great option in mid-range 5G smartphone market to give consumers great value.







Model RAM + Storage Price (INR) Discount Realme 15 Pro 8GB + 128GB Rs 28,999 Rs 3,000 off via bank offer Realme 15 Pro 8GB + 256GB Rs 30,999 Rs 3,000 off via bank offer Realme 15 Pro 12GB + 256GB Rs 32,999 Rs 3,000 off via bank offer Realme 15 Pro 12GB + 512GB Rs 35,999 Rs 3,000 off via bank offer Realme 15 8GB + 128GB Rs 23,999 Rs 2,000 off via bank offer Realme 15 8GB + 256GB Rs 25,999 Rs 2,000 off via bank offer Realme 15 12GB + 256GB Rs 28,999 Rs 2,000 off via bank offer

Realme 15 Series: Features and AI upgrades

Both handsets are thin (the Realme 15 Pro is only 7.69mm thick and 187g) yet have a massive 7,000mAh power bank with rapid 80W charging. Shoppers have the three elegant colours to choose (silk purple, velvet green and flowing silver).

The Realme 15 pro runs on the Qualcomm no-name Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a curved AMOLED 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and storage sizes up to 512 GB and 12GB RAM. The camera has two 50 MP sensors on the back and a 50 MP front camera with up to 4K 60fps video.

The experience revolves around AI and it will be highlighted by the capabilities of AI Edit Genie (hands-free photo editing), AI MagicGlow 2.0 to facilitate better night photography and improved AI Party Mode and gaming enhanced with advanced machine learning.

Realme 15 has lower price but retains MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chip, powerful battery, vivid screen and a primary 50MP camera. Even though it has a lesser number of AI features compared to the Pro, it presents a competitive package at the price.

Realme 15 Series: Specifications

Feature Realme 15 Pro Realme 15 Display 6.8" curved AMOLED, 144Hz, 6500 nits 6.8" AMOLED, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ RAM/Storage Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Rear Camera Dual 50MP sensors 50MP + secondary sensor Front Camera 50MP, 4K 60fps video Not specified Battery 7,000mAh, 80W wired charging 7,000mAh, 80W fast charging Thickness/Weight 7.69mm, 187g Slightly thicker, similar weight Water Resistance IP69 IP rating not specified AI Features AI Edit Genie, AI MagicGlow 2.0, AI Party Mode Basic AI enhancements Colours Velvet Green, Silk Purple, Flowing Silver Velvet Green, Silk Purple, Flowing Silver Price (after offers) Rs 28,999–Rs 35,999 (with Rs 3,000 bank offer) Rs 23,999–Rs 28,999 (with Rs 2,000 bank offer)

Conclusion

The Realme 15 series is being marketed in India with launch discounts, aggressive pricing, and features such as a large battery, a slim profile, camera specifications capable of being called a flagship, and AI integration, which makes the phones quite attractive to Indian consumers with value in mind. The pre-booking and exchange deals offered by Realme are tempting to have a look at these, especially to people who are on the lookout to find the best offer when they buy a new 5G phone. In case you want to have the best performance, the latest design and add the advantages of AI in your next phone, it is strongly advised that you go and see the Realme 15 or Realme 15 pro during this trial-use period.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.