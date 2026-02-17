Realme P5 Series India launch tipped for April 2026

The Realme P5 series is emerging as one of the most exciting upcoming phones in India, with leaks pointing to an April 2026 launch focused on gaming and battery performance. Realme has buzz around its P5 5G series, which is a follow-up to its P4 series with leaks suggesting an India release date of around April 2026 possibly in the form of base, Pro, and Ultra versions. It targets the mid-range gamers and long-range seekers, which guarantee huge batteries and comfortable performance at the cost of Rs21999.

Realme P5 processor and display

With the Dimensity 8400 chipset, the Realme P5 could become a strong mid-range gaming phone in India, offering flagship-like efficiency for BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile. In its essence, the Realme P5 series is bound to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400 (4nm process), which is the flagship-tier efficiency with multitasking and high-frame gaming, like BGMI. The rumors point to a 6.78-6.83-inch OLED screen, 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh, which guarantees smooth scrolling and vivid images- perfect when you need to produce content or esports fans.

7000mAh battery phones in India

If the leaks are accurate, the Realme P5 may join the list of rare 7000mAh battery phones in India, making it ideal for heavy users and travelers.” The battery life is unique: the battery leaks 6,000-7,500mAh (or even 10,000mAh on some models), and it can be charged at 80-90W SuperVOOC in a hurry. Such a configuration would compete with power banks, which last 2+ days with moderate use and include support of reverse charging, ideal with on-the-go users in India.

Realme P5: Camera and design upgrades

The phone is also expected to ship as an Android 16 Realme phone with improved AI photography and night mode features. There is a 50MP primary sensor (probably Sony IMX series) in a dual/triple configuration, which is boosted with an AI night mode, portrait bokeh, and 4K video. Pro models can include ultra-wide or telephoto. In terms of design, it will expect IP68/IP69 of resistance to dust/water, thin sides and a vivid colour, such as Engine blue or Forge Red, with the curved back of P4.

Realme P5 price in India

Early estimates suggest the Realme P5 price in India could start around Rs21,999, keeping it competitive against Poco and OnePlus rivals. With a lower price than its competitors, including Poco X7 or Vivo T4, which have better battery and refresh rate, Base P5 begins at about Rs21,999. Pro/Ultra may reach Rs25,000-Rs35,000 and compete with OnePlus Nord CE5. Probably it will be a Flipkart exclusive, and Realme UI 7.0 on Android 16 will have three years of up-to-date.

Like its predecessor, the Realme P5 series is expected to be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone for online buyers in India.



