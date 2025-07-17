Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launching in India on July 19: Features, price, and AI camera highlights

Samsung has announced that it is getting ready to introduce the Galaxy F36 5G smartphone in India. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launch India is all set to create a buzz in the smartphone market. Samsung Galaxy F-series India is highly anticipated by Samsung fans. With the device aiming to cater to a young generation of consumers, but with a combination of design and features, including high-performance cameras and top AI applications, all within a budget less for Samsung phone under 20000. The new model enhances Samsung dominance with the competitive mid-range 5G smartphone India.

Galaxy F36 5G: Price in India

The Galaxy F36 5G is priced under Rs 20,000 and as such one of the most affordable smartphones produced, which effectively offers advanced imaging features such as Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) or integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) features on the camera. It is hoped that this deal-breaking price will attract youth who are price-conscious yet interested in being on the edge of new technologies.

Galaxy F36 leather finish

Among the new features of the Galaxy F36 5G, its faux leather back finish is one of the most notable as this is the first time Samsung has been able to add this to this segment in hopes of providing an improved premium feel and trendy design. It will be super thin (7.7mm), lightweight and will be available in three popular colour versions to appeal to more younger customers, who consider not only technical characteristics, but also the design.

Galaxy F36 AI camera features

Galaxy F36 5G has a 50MP main rear camera with those features of OIS, which provides clearer and more stable pictures and videos, particularly in the low-light conditions by the use of Samsung Nightography. The three-camera body promises greater production and audio quality under different light settings.

Samsung is also shoving its phone AI features on this device, providing on-device editing options that allow users to polish their photograph and video to the required level without any additional software. The features of these AI cameras correspond with Samsung's broader direction to spreading Galaxy AI technology to additional gadgets and pricing classes to empower more individuals to take smarter photographs.

Galaxy F36 5G: Performance and user experience

The Galaxy F36 5G will offer smooth everyday use that is appropriate to social media, gaming, and content creation, which are necessities among the young population, although the hardware specs remain to be unveiled. Its usability can also be enhanced by its incorporation of the AI features that present a level of smart automation and upgrading, ensuring that the phone is highly user-friendly and efficient.

Specification Samsung Galaxy F36 5G (Expected) Launch Date July 19, 2025 Price in India Under Rs 20,000 Design 7.7mm slim, faux leather back, three color options Primary Camera 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Camera Setup Triple rear camera (details on other sensors TBA) Camera Features Samsung Nightography, AI-powered photo & video editing AI Features On-device AI tools for enhanced photography and content editing Target Audience Young consumers, Gen Z Segment Highlight First leather finish in segment 5G Connectivity Yes

The Galaxy F36 5G may help Samsung strengthen its position in the emerging mid-range 5G market in India, where it already dominates. It can be a combination of style, technology, and low prices. The fact that Galaxy AI capabilities can be found in a range of variations in the lineup reflects how Samsung is determined to present a broader variety of people with the AI advantages that the company has to offer.

Galaxy F36 5G: Launch

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G would be launched officially on July 19, 2025, and the actual specifications along with prices and availability would be announced on this date. Considering the history of Samsung, the phone will be sold and distributed within India within the first days of launchings through official stores and online stores, retailers, online stores, and offline stores all over India.



