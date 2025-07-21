Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Know the pros of the latest Samsung phone and other details

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is a new entry in the middle range of Samsung, offering a good set of specs and the best features on a budget. Galaxy F36 5G is a strong contender among the best 5G phones under 20,000. Let us take a closer examination of its pros for users, specifications, price, and advantages of the major features. Read further to know the pros of the latest Samsung phone and other details.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Price in India

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs17,499 (Flipkart, as of Jul 20, 2025)

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs18,999

Available in Coral Red, Luxe Violet, and Onyx Black. Sales begin July 29, 2025, via Flipkart and Samsung’s official store.

Galaxy F36: Detailed specifications & user pros

Feature Specification Pros for Users SIM & Networks Dual SIM, 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, NFC Stay connected with 5G speed and seamless coverage Processor Exynos 1380, Octa-Core, 2.4 GHz Smooth gaming & multitasking performance RAM & Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt (expandable to 2TB with Hybrid Slot) Run many apps and store massive files easily Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1080x2340 px, 120Hz, Water Drop Notch Stunning, vibrant display; ultra-smooth scrolling Build Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Premium look and tough protection Battery & Charging 5000 mAh with 25W Fast Charging All-day battery + quick top-up when needed Rear Camera Setup 50MP (OIS) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) Triple Camera Versatile shots: high-res, wide, macro, night photos Front Camera 13MP (f/2.2) Crisp selfies & quality video calls OS / Interface Android v15, One UI 7 Latest features, smooth & intuitive experience Expandable Storage Hybrid Memory Card slot, up to 2TB Never run out of space for apps & media AI & Smart Features Circle to Search, Gemini Live, AI Edit Suggestions, Object Eraser, Image Clipper Enhanced productivity & creative photo editing Security & Sensors Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, NFC, Proximity, Gyro, Light Quick unlock, versatile usage, better payments Audio Bottom-firing speaker, USB-C audio Loud, clear sound and modern STB connector

Pros of Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

Here are the pros of Samsung Galaxy F36.

AMOLED 120Hz display

Pro: Flash-smooth screen and bold lighting can make the visual and the quality of the videos or games played on this device as competitive as the ones on the far more expensive phones.

Powerful Exynos 1380 processor

Pro: No problem with multitask, games, and business applications, it has intelligent AI optimisations, and AI processes due to advanced 5nm architecture.

All-day battery life

Pro: The battery size of 5000mAh can go a long way when you are using the product extensively and 25W fast charging means little to no offline time.

AI-Powered camera system

Pro: The main camera 50MP OIS, ultra-wide + macro provides the entire range: landscapes, people, and close-ups are within a single camera, and the software, such as AI Edit Suggestions, or 4K video algorithms, does its best to step up your mobile photography.

Massive storage, ultra expandable

Pro: Hybrid slot allows to increase storage to 2TB which is super-convenient to keep a large media library without depending on the cloud.

Long-term updates

Pro: Samsung delivers long-lasting support on devices and up to 6 years of Android OS upgrades, and 6 years of security updates.

Premium build and protection

Pro: Gorilla Glass Victus+ and the high-quality finishes guard against drops and scratches, and the slim 7.7mm design fits in hand comfortably.

Modern connectivity

Pro: It has 5G, Dual Band Wi-Fi support, Touchless payments using NFC, and a speed and stable connection through Bluetooth 5.3.

Final verdict: Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G ?

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is one of the most affordable phones in India at its price, with an excellent display, performance, versatile cameras, software support and future-proof functionality. It is particularly attractive to users who need high-end features, battery life that lasts all day without worrying of frequent updates as is the tendency in the flagship phones.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Powerful, future-oriented, affordable, Samsung Galaxy F36 5G fits perfectly into the 2025 mid-range category making it one of the most attractive offers of the year.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.