Will the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra be the last with a built-in S pen?

Samsung might well be preparing to completely revamp one of the most recognisable features of smartphones that it presents. As the Chinese tipster Setsuna Digital recently leaked, posting on X through well-known leaker @Jukanlosreve, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra (scheduled to arrive in early 2027) may not feature an integrated S Pen opening anymore. This possible step has raised anxiety in the long standing fans whose expectations were tied to the tradition of the Galaxy Note and stylus operation. Read further to know all details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Galaxy S27 Ultra: Why the change?

This rumoured removal seems to be mainly due to internal space limits. There is a possibility that the built in stylus compartment is not getting much attention by Samsung owing to larger batteries or cooling systems. The present models of the Ultra spread with about 5,000mAH of battery backup, and dropping the S Pen set might indicate enlarging that battery or making additional equipment upgrades that boost the entire functioning of that particular device.

It is not a remote rumour. Even internal issues in the Galaxy brand were reported by Tipster, @PandaFlashPro on X, stating that the Galaxy S25 Ultra had already been shipped with a down-tuned S Pen lacking the Bluetooth Air Actions and remote shutter features. On the same note, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is also said to perform the same operation of cutting down S Pen features to attain a slim design indicating a wider industrial policy shift in which smartphone makers are not into styluses.

Galaxy S27 Ultra: What could this mean for users?

In case Samsung continues the tradition of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S27 Ultra still may include S Pen support, which means that it will be necessary to buy the S Pen separately and carry it in an external container, potentially a case. This would be a drastic change especially in the ease of convenience of having an in-built slot in the frame of the phone.

To some people, the S Pen is not only a stylus that helps you to easily navigate your phones; it creates a difference between other smartphone companies and Samsung when it comes to the Ultra series of its phones. In its absence, Galaxy S27 Ultra will risk becoming one of any other phones without a USP. Stylus has always been associated with productivity, creativity, and accuracy, particularly among the power users and even professionals.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Will it have the S pen?

Galaxy S26 Ultra will probably be the final top model with a completely embedded S Pen slot. This makes the S27 Ultra a possible change of direction in the Samsung smartphone series where Samsung can now consider putting most of its S Pen development to the tablets, as well as the foldable smartphones, instead of applying it to the mainstream Ultra smartphone series.

Conclusion

Some users may want to make this trade off because it can result in a longer battery life or even better cooling, whereas other users will come to consider this the end of an era of the Galaxy Ultra series. It has the potential to simplify the design and specification of devices and extend the hardware possibilities of Samsung, but the possible removal of the built-in S Pen slot can turn off fans that consider the stylus to be a central feature.

They are subject to change as usual until the phones are formally announced, but assuming it is true, none of Samsung's flagship phones has undergone such a significant change in design than what the Galaxy S27 Ultra will potentially do to the built-in S Pen.



