Samsung Galaxy S Plus model may retire in 2026: Edge variant to take its place?

It is possible that Samsung is about to retire the Galaxy S Plus model, which is the part of its flagship line, after nine years. New reports and leaks suggest that there would be no Galaxy S26 Plus in the 2026 launch, and instead, the new Galaxy S26 Edge would be the mid-size model within the galaxy family. It is a big change in the approach used by Samsung in Galaxy S and it has opened debates among fans and tech enthusiasts on which direction the popular smartphones of the brand take.

Why Samsung might drop the Plus model?

These rumours started circulating following the silent announcement of the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year. Samsung was thought to be experimenting with a new form factor or naming convention at the time. Recent rumours in Korean publication The Elec, however, indicate that the Edge model will in fact be the official name that will take the place of the Plus model in the Galaxy S26 line. According to the leaks:

Three Galaxy S26 Models Expected

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra—with no mention of a Plus model.

Display Sizes Leaked: Galaxy S26: 6.27-inch screen Galaxy S26 Edge: 6.66-inch screen Galaxy S26 Ultra: 6.89-inch screen

These sizes are based on manufacturing details and parts already in production, indicating the company’s direction for its next flagship series.



In 2017, with the Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung has maintained its policy of having a mid-tier flagship having a larger screen, with a Plus device. Prior to that, this was the Galaxy S7 Edge that declared this role, which is why this format of the Plus/Edge has become a classic of Samsung high-end series. To date, all in all, nine Galaxy S Plus models have been released, all to serve the needs of people who wanted a larger screen, but not in the extreme, that of the ultra model.

Current Galaxy S25 Lineup

Galaxy S25: 6.2-inch display

Galaxy S25 Plus: 6.7-inch display

Galaxy S25 Edge: 6.7-inch display

Galaxy S25 Ultra: 6.9-inch display

It now seems that perhaps this was not a simple one-off experiment, or maybe a trial to see how much interest could build in a new mid-size flagship, with the S25 Edge becoming the second model in the lineup this year. According to the leaks, it looks like the Galaxy S26 Edge will take the role of a mid-size flagship to fill the gap left by the Plus model. Samsung could simplify its product selection based on this.

Standard Model: Compact flagship for mainstream users

Edge Model: Larger screen and possibly curved-edge design for those wanting more display real estate

Ultra Model: Top-tier specs and the largest display for power users

When will we know more about the Galaxy S26 series?

Beyond the S series shakeup, Samsung also gave its foldable lineup an upgrade earlier this year, releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE that demonstrate the dedication of the brand to different directions and forms. Samsung has yet to officially confirm what will be in the Galaxy S26 range. Nevertheless, such leaks, more often than not, give early information about the plans of the company. The model is projected to be officially launched sometime in early 2026 when we will get to see whether the Edge will really substitute the Plus and how the fans will respond to such a significant change.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.