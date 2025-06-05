Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Slim: Don’t buy sleek looks for weak value!

People are enthusiastic about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, but some of the online reviews are critical. People have been criticising the phone online, as Reddit and Instagram users wonder if the slim build makes up for the phone’s different features. Though the galaxy phones are generally loved by the users, this time Samsung has come up with an exception. If you constantly check on social media platforms, you will know how much this phone is being criticised for the hype that was created before its launch. People are unhappy as it is their worst investment.

Battery woes: “I charge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge more than I use it”

One of the most common complaints is the S25 Edge’s small battery. As one Reddit user bluntly put it, “The battery performance feels abysmal. I’m only achieving about 2 hours of screen-on time with each charge, the battery continues to deplete at an alarming rate, requiring me to recharge multiple times daily, even with minimal use”. Another user joked, “The Edge has the screen size of the S25+ and a battery that’s marginally smaller than the base S25. Yeah, that does not bode well”. The phone’s slimness, it seems, comes at the cost of basic usability.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is missing telephoto lens: “$1,099 and no telephoto? LOL”

Samsung’s decision to remove a telephoto lens has also drawn a lot of negativity from the users. “When you pay over a thousand bucks and still have to pinch-zoom like it’s 2016,” quipped one Instagram user. Another Reddit user wrote, “All this thing really needs is a more energy dense battery and an actual telephoto and it'd be a viable option for the masses. More options are always good for the consumer and I'd argue we need to go back to phones that feel like they're not 100% there when you're holding them. I'm sick of bulky, heavy flagships”. The consensus: for a premium price, users expect premium camera hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has overheating and camera issues

Reports of overheating during routine tasks. During tasks like web browsing or streaming, have only added fuel to the fire. People are so upset that they posted “The phone tends to overheat significantly, not during gaming, but during routine activities like browsing the web, using social media, watching YouTube, or even listening to music. It only remains cool when it’s completely idle,” shared one frustrated owner. Meanwhile, camera complaints persist, with users noting blurry ultrawide shots and inconsistent focus. “Low light performance is bad. Video loses focus when the camera is moving,” said another reviewer. Samsung really needs to up their game. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a pure disaster!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Social media mockery

There are many rude comments and memes on Reddit and Instagram. “ Samsung’s new S25 Edge : thinner than my patience with their battery life,” reads one viral comment. Another user posted, “Finally, a phone that’s as thin as the excuses for its missing features.” Even the launch event, described as more of a party than a tech showcase, led some to joke, “Samsung’s throwing a party to distract us from the specs.” The new S25 Edge is below the expectation and Samsung may lose its game if it continues to upset its users.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: A scam by Samsung

Ultimately, the S25 Edge is being roasted for prioritising form over function. As one Redditor summarised, “Samsung seems to be targeting a more lifestyle-oriented audience with this device,” but for many users, the slim profile isn’t enough to make up for the lack of lasting power and camera versatility. The most basic version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in India with 12GB and 256GB storage costs Rs.1,09,999 and the one with 512GB storage expenses Rs.121,999. Because the phones are expensive, only a few Indians feel justified in paying for their mostly slim features. People shared on the internet that, considering the high price, they expect an excellent battery, multiple high-quality cameras and unmatched performance. Users end up with an attractive smartphone that can’t last for long on a charge and comes with fewer useful features than normal for today’s market.

In the words of the community:

The verdict from the internet: the Galaxy S25 Edge may be slim, but so are the reasons to buy it.





