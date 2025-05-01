Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Why is it Samsung’s boldest design?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be a major leap from its predecessors. It will come with cutting-edge tech and a jaw-dropping design. Leaked details suggest a May 13 global launch, with India likely following soon after. Samsung phones are known for good quality and comprise of the latest features. Samsung latest phone the Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be Samsung’s boldest design till date. But what makes it bold? Here’s how it stands out from older Galaxy models and why it’s worth the hype.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What makes it Samsung’s boldest design?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is being referred to as Samsung’s boldest design yet, and for good reason. It has an ultra slim 5.84mm profile, stylish curved edges, and built from premium materials such as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 making it appear and feel like a premium device all around. The symmetrical frame and pill shaped vertical camera module make it look minimalist and futuristic at the same time. It’s not simply thinner and lighter, it’s smarter in every way. The S25 Edge instantly gives users the feeling of being stylish, powerful and part of an elite club. If anything, this is the type of phone that doesn’t just perform like a flagship, it looks and feels like one too such that even everyday use feels exclusive and expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Leaks

According to Ice Universe and Smartprix, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is said to launch on May 13, and it was also spotted on certification sites like BIS. It is expected to be Samsung’s thinnest phone yet at 5.84mm thick, as seen in MWC 2025 showcases and recent leaks. It will have a sleek pill shaped vertical camera module and a punch hole display. Smartprix and GSMArena leaked specs indicate the phone will be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 200MP camera, while India Today has confirmed the phone will have an IP68 rating and come in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What’s New?

Here are the latest features that you can expect from the phone.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite & AI

The Samsung Galaxy S25 edge is equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that runs at 4.3GHz and brings up to 30% faster performance than that of the S24 Edge’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. What that means is improved gaming, more rapid multitasking and quicker app launch times. As for the software, the phone runs on OneUI 7, based on Android 15, which includes new smart new AI features including real‑time language translation, AI‑powered photo editing, and more, adaptive battery optimisation to learn your usage pattern and hence let your phone last longer.

Camera: 200MP Revolution

With a 200MP main sensor that comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), the Samsung Galaxy S25 camera setup takes the bar higher. The 50MP ultra wide lens comes with 2x in sensor zoom, the first for the Galaxy Edge series, and you can capture detailed wide angle shots without compromising on quality. With better performance in low light, the 12MP selfie camera on the front is easier to snap clear and vibrant selfies in dim settings.

Battery & Charging

With a 3,900mAh battery, slightly down from the S24 Edge 4,000mAh, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is fine tuned to make the most out of the new chipset and software optimisations. Users will be able to expect solid day long performance, but the battery capacity is lower. The device also supports 25W wired and wireless charging, just like its predecessor, and there aren’t any major upgrades in this area.

Comparison with older models: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Feature Galaxy S25 Edge Galaxy S24 Edge Thickness 5.84mm (thinnest Galaxy) ~7.6mm Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera 200MP + 50MP + 2x zoom 108MP + 12MP + 3x optical zoom Display 2,600 nits brightness 1,750 nits brightness AI Features OneUI 7 with advanced AI tools OneUI 6 with basic AI

Price & Availability

Price: Rs.94,800–Rs.1,03,400 in India

Launch: May 13 globally, India likely by late May or early June.

The S25 Edge isn’t just thinner-it’s smarter, brighter, and camera-focused, targeting users who want flagship power in a pocket-friendly design. While the smaller battery might raise eyebrows, Samsung’s AI-driven optimisations could balance it out. For those upgrading from an S23 or older, the 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite make it a tempting leap. If the leaks hold, the S25 Edge will be Samsung’s boldest design yet, packing pro-grade tech into a sleek frame. Just don’t expect all-day battery life.





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.