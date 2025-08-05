Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected India launch, price, colours & full specifications

Samsung is on a mission to disrupt its flagship lineup once more with the upcoming release of its Galaxy S25 FE Fan Edition of the Galaxy S25 series. The FE variant is usually launched at a later date but rumours have it that this will be launched much earlier, perhaps in the coming month or the next. Like the standard Galaxy S25 introduced back in January, the S25 FE is expected to carry over a lot of what makes Samsung a shining star in the smartphone industry today, though at a price that will likely put it within reach of more people. Read further to know the expected India launch, price, colours & full specifications of the Galaxy S25 FE.

Advertisment

Galaxy S25 FE specifications: Display, design & performance

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to feature a sleek design with dimensions of 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4mm—slightly slimmer than the preceding S24 FE. It is going to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) and high refresh rate (120Hz), covered with protective and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Camera Features: Enhanced selfie and rear setup

Smartphone will feature a potent tri-lens rear camera arrangement that includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS to ensure stability of shots, an 8MP telephoto image sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra wide-angle imager. The selfie camera could be enhanced to a new 12MP sensor, which can capture a better selfie and video call than the 10MP camera on the S24 FE.

Battery, charging, and hardware

As far as the battery is concerned, the S25 FE might receive an upgrade on the battery front with a potential increase to a 4,900mAh unit as opposed to the 4,700mAh battery in the previous generation, with support of 45W fast charging (up to 25W) and 15W wireless charging. The phone is speculated to feature the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset that delivers faster and more effective performance, making it 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Colours & software updates

S25 FE is being offered in a variety of colours that look good to style-conscious customers. Software-wise the device is supposed to launch with One UI 8 on Android 16 and follow the same path regarding long-term software updates that Samsung currently offers on the S25 and S24 FE families with up to seven years of OS updates and security patches.

Category Specification Details Design & Dimensions Sleek design, 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm, slightly slimmer than S24 FE Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Rear Camera Setup Triple: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide Front Camera 12MP sensor (upgrade from 10MP on S24 FE) Battery 4,900mAh, 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging Processor Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset Memory & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage variants Colours Multiple attractive colour options Software One UI 8 based on Android 16 Software Support Up to 7 years of OS updates and security patches

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected price and availability in India

The official price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in India has not yet been formally announced by the company, but industry insiders and analysts anticipate that it will be competitively priced within the premium mid-range segment. Such pricing strategy has the purpose of appealing to consumers who would like the capabilities and the performance of a flagship device but would prefer a cheaper model.

Offering the Galaxy S25 FE as an affordable secondary device to its premium-level brothers, Samsung will be able to target the emergent segment of smartphones that offer high quality at a low price point in India. The product will be available around the same time as the world, with the product available on key online and offline retail stores shortly after release in India. This rollout plan will make sure that the tech-savvy and non-tech-savvy alike will save a significant amount of money and have plenty of time to enjoy the innovative technology branded into the Galaxy S25 FE.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.