Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus price in India drops after Galaxy S26 launch: Worth buying now?

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series has pushed the spotlight onto premium pricing, but smart buyers are now turning to the Galaxy S25 Plus Amazon deal in India. Samsung has recently released the Galaxy S26 series, consisting of S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra, attracting the headlines with innovative features and high price. Just at the appropriate time, the former-gen Galaxy S25 Plus has arrived with a massive discount on Amazon India, and it has become a deal that cannot be ignored by smart customers.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus discount has slashed its price from Rs99,999 to Rs74,994 for the 12GB RAM variant, making flagship performance far more affordable without buying the newest model. It was initially priced at 99,999 towards the 12GB RAM/256GB option and now sells at 74,994, a direct cut of 25,000. Include a Rs 4000 coupon and a Rs 1500 credit card discount and the effective price goes even lower so that flagship performance is achievable without having to pursue the latest model.

Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Is last year’s Flagship the better deal?

Having the Galaxy S26 Plus at such a high price within the minute of its release, the S25 Plus delivers almost the same quality at a fraction of the price. Samsung promises long-term Galaxy S25 Plus Android updates, with up to seven years of OS and security support, making it future-proof till the 2030s. In case bleeding-edge specs are not your big deal, this offer will be offering a premium Samsung DNA without the premium at the time of launch.

Flagship display and power

The Galaxy S25 Plus Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset ensures top-tier gaming, AI features, and smooth multitasking, putting it very close to the newly launched S26 Plus in real-world usage. The S25 Plus has a glossy 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz scrolling and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness to whiteness HDR content even in the sunshine. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and Adreno 830 GPU that guarantee the highest gaming, multitasking, and AI performance. Samsung comes with Android 15 as the default operating system, which is why the company has a years-long software guarantee. Samsung promises long-term Galaxy S25 Plus Android updates, with up to seven years of OS and security support, making it future-proof till the 2030s.

Galaxy S25 Plus camera specs

The Galaxy S25 Plus camera specs include a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, delivering flagship-level photography at a much lower price. Photography is also a strong point with triple rear arrangement where the primary sensor is 50MP and use in sharp shots in the daylight, the ultra-wide is 12MP with field of view of 120 degrees and the telephoto is 10MP that has optical zoom of 3x and can take up shots of far things. The 12MP front camera can support selfies and video calls with smooth skin complexions and consist of 4K shots. This platform competes with most of the existing flagships and is significantly less expensive nowadays.

Galaxy S25 Plus battery and charging

The Galaxy S25 Plus battery and charging setup features a 4900mAh cell with 45W fast wired charging and wireless charging support for reliable all-day use. The 4900mAh battery will keep up with the busiest days, and will be supported with 45W wired fast charging to recharge it in a short time. It also includes IP68 waterproofing, a top-quality construction, and wireless charging, which should demonstrate that you do not have to have the S26 label to be a flagship.

For buyers searching for a flagship phone under 80000, the Galaxy S25 Plus stands out as one of the best Samsung phone deals India currently offers. The Galaxy S25 Plus is a value-king in the shades of the recently released S26 series, which incorporates a set of premium features, long life and low prices into a single offer. It combines premium design, strong performance, long software support, and a massive discount that makes it more practical than the newly launched Galaxy S26 Plus.

