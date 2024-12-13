Vivo X200 vs OnePlus 13: A Comparison of Two Camera-Focused Flagships

Vivo has introduced its X200 and X200 Pro smartphones, expanding their availability to India and other global markets after an initial launch in China. With price points of Rs 65,999 for the X200 and Rs 94,999 for the Pro variant, Vivo aims to challenge competitors like the upcoming OnePlus 13.

Advertisment

The X200, featuring Zeiss-branded cameras and a competitive price, poses a serious challenge to flagship devices in its range. Here's how the Vivo X200 stacks up against the OnePlus 13 in terms of price, specifications, and features.

Vivo X200 vs OnePlus 13: Price Comparison

The X200 starts at Rs 65,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version, with a higher-end model offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at Rs 71,999.

Advertisment

Set to launch in January 2025, the OnePlus 13’s pricing is not officially confirmed. However, based on the OnePlus 12’s starting price of Rs 64,999, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced slightly higher due to its upgraded Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Vivo X200 and OnePlus 13: Specifications Feature Vivo X200 OnePlus 13 Display 6.67-inch LTPS AMOLED, 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED, LTPO panel, 4500 nits peak brightness, DisplayMate A++ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage Snapdragon 8 Elite, up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage Rear Cameras - 50MP Sony LYT 818 (Primary) with OIS - 50MP Sony LYT 808 (Primary) - 50MP Samsung JN1 (Ultra-wide) - 50MP Samsung JN1 (Ultra-wide) - 50MP Sony IMX882 (Telemacro) with 3x optical zoom, OIS - 50MP Sony LYT600 (Telephoto) with 3x optical zoom Front Camera - 32MP Sony IMX612 Battery 5,800mAh, 90W fast charging (no wireless charging) 6,000mAh, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, magnetic charging Other Features - IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance - IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance - Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15), 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security patches - In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, enhanced camera technology

Advertisment

Vivo X200 and OnePlus 13: Key Differences

Display:

The Vivo X200 uses an LTPS AMOLED panel, while the OnePlus 13 features an advanced LTPO display, enabling smoother and more efficient refresh rate adjustments.

Advertisment

Charging Technology:

The OnePlus 13 takes the lead with support for 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and magnetic charging. The Vivo X200 lacks wireless and magnetic charging capabilities.

Battery Capacity:

Advertisment

While the Vivo X200 offers a robust 5,800mAh battery, the OnePlus 13 edges ahead with a larger 6,000mAh capacity.

Price-Performance Balance:

The Vivo X200 positions itself as a value-for-money option with flagship camera features, while the OnePlus 13 emphasizes cutting-edge display and charging technologies.

Advertisment

Conclusion

The Vivo X200 offers a compelling package, particularly for photography enthusiasts, at a more accessible price point. However, the OnePlus 13’s advanced display, charging features, and higher performance benchmarks make it an appealing choice for those seeking the latest innovations. The ultimate decision will depend on individual priorities, such as camera quality, charging options, or display technology.

Also read: Moto G35 5G: Affordable smartphone with a 50MP camera at Rs 9999